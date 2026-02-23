Scottish Government
|Printable version
Northern Isles fares update
Islanders to benefit from cheaper ferry travel.
Orkney and Shetland Islanders using the Northern Isles Ferry Services are set to benefit from the removal of mid and peak season fares from 24 March 2026.
The Scottish Budget for 2026-27 committed to invest £1.8 million to remove seasonal fares for islanders using the services, meaning eligible residents of Orkney and Shetland will now pay the current low season passenger, car and cabin rates year-round.
Delivering cheaper travel will reduce costs for households and help people to travel sustainably for work, education or training opportunities.
Announcing the change ahead of a visit to Orkney and Shetland, First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“The Scottish Government is supporting the people and economy of the Northern Isles by investing up to £1.8 million in 2026-27 to remove seasonal ferry fares for islanders.
“This will make ferry travel more affordable, save people money and support household budgets.
“The removal of mid and peak season ferry fares for eligible residents of Orkney and Shetland will help even more islanders sustainably access work, connect with family and friends, and benefit from education and training opportunities.
“We have heard clearly that islanders do not want to be restricted by seasonal pricing and we have listened, delivering lower fares for those who rely on ferry travel the most.”
Background
Islanders must register for a NorthLink Islander ID to access the year-round low season ferry fare, which includes the existing islander discount.
NorthLink will contact eligible Islanders who have already booked mid and peak season travel to refund the difference in their fare.
The First Minister yesterday Sunday 22 Februarytraveled to Orkney for engagement. He will undertake engagements on Shetland today, Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 February.
MSP’s are expected to vote on the Budget (Scotland) (No. 5) Bill at Stage 3 on Wednesday 25 February.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/northern-isles-fares-update/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Supporting Ukraine’s defence against Russia23/02/2026 15:05:00
Scotland sending fishing nets to repel drones.
Ministerial Accountability Board -Progress Report - February23/02/2026 13:05:00
Information collected for the February meeting of the MAB reporting on the progress made towards the completion of the various recommendations and commitments being monitored by the board. It is based on information from Scottish Government, NHS Forth Valley and the Scottish Prison Service.
Devolved disability benefits: decision making evaluation20/02/2026 15:05:00
Overall, there is evidence that the policy principles of decisions being person-centred and trust-based are being met, however, client experience tended to vary depending on their circumstances.
Refreshing the Good Practice Principles for Community Benefits from Onshore Renewable Energy – a Working Paper20/02/2026 13:05:00
It’s vital that Scotland’s communities benefit from our renewable energy resources. This paper has new proposals to strengthen our guidance for community benefits from onshore renewables projects, including on fund levels, technologies, governance, distribution, and support for communities.
Improving community eyecare20/02/2026 10:25:00
Budget to provide a record £144m for optometry services.
Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan: Consultation and Modifications Report19/02/2026 13:05:00
This consultation and modifications report accompanies the Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan. It provides a summary of the representations made to the draft plan at consultation stage, and explains the changes made to policy and text before adopting the plan.
Orkney Islands Marine Plan19/02/2026 12:05:00
Orkney is set to benefit from a new marine plan designed to sustainably manage and preserve the unique way of life on the islands.
Supporting stronger communities19/02/2026 11:20:00
£300,000 fund distributed in partnership with STV Children's Appeal