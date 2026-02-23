Northern Isles fares update

Islanders to benefit from cheaper ferry travel.

Orkney and Shetland Islanders using the Northern Isles Ferry Services are set to benefit from the removal of mid and peak season fares from 24 March 2026.

The Scottish Budget for 2026-27 committed to invest £1.8 million to remove seasonal fares for islanders using the services, meaning eligible residents of Orkney and Shetland will now pay the current low season passenger, car and cabin rates year-round.

Delivering cheaper travel will reduce costs for households and help people to travel sustainably for work, education or training opportunities.

Announcing the change ahead of a visit to Orkney and Shetland, First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“The Scottish Government is supporting the people and economy of the Northern Isles by investing up to £1.8 million in 2026-27 to remove seasonal ferry fares for islanders. “This will make ferry travel more affordable, save people money and support household budgets. “The removal of mid and peak season ferry fares for eligible residents of Orkney and Shetland will help even more islanders sustainably access work, connect with family and friends, and benefit from education and training opportunities. “We have heard clearly that islanders do not want to be restricted by seasonal pricing and we have listened, delivering lower fares for those who rely on ferry travel the most.”

Background

Islanders must register for a NorthLink Islander ID to access the year-round low season ferry fare, which includes the existing islander discount.

NorthLink will contact eligible Islanders who have already booked mid and peak season travel to refund the difference in their fare.

Register for a NorthLink ID.

The First Minister yesterday Sunday 22 Februarytraveled to Orkney for engagement. He will undertake engagements on Shetland today, Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 February.

MSP’s are expected to vote on the Budget (Scotland) (No. 5) Bill at Stage 3 on Wednesday 25 February.