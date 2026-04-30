Northumberland illegal waste site shut down

The Environment Agency has blocked access to land in rural Northumberland following reports of illegal dumping and burning of waste.

A court order is now in place prohibiting anyone from importing waste onto the site at Old Swarland and concrete blocks stop vehicles accessing the site.

The Restriction Order was obtained at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 April and will last six months.

It follows reports of waste dumping and fires burning on the land over recent months, impacting on the local community. An investigation into this is ongoing.

The action comes after the government and Environment Agency announcing a new waste crime crackdown, unveiling a sweeping package of measures targeting illegal dumping.

Gary Wallace, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

We’ve taken prompt action to shut down this site following reports of illegal waste activity. Waste crime scars communities, harms the environment and undermines legitimate businesses and landowners. We’re taking faster, more targeted action against those we suspect of flouting the law.

The application for the order follows the Environment Agency issuing a restriction notice on the premises on Friday 24 April.

A restriction notice can only last a maximum of 72 hours and must be followed up with an application to the court for a restriction order.

In December 2025 a man was given a suspended jail sentence - 23 weeks, suspended for 12 months - following an Environment Agency investigation into illegal waste dumping on the land between July and October 2024.