Northumbria Police congratulated on good performance
The police inspectorate has congratulated Northumbria Police on its performance.
PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Northumbria Police
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Northumbria Police’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was ‘good’ in seven areas, ‘adequate’ in one area, and ‘requires improvement’ in one area – responding to the public.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said:
“I congratulate the officers and staff of Northumbria Police for their efforts in keeping the public safe and reducing crime. However, there are still areas where the force can improve to give a consistently good performance.
“The force prioritises prevention and deterrence, and works well with other organisations to steer people away from involvement in crime – for example, the You Only Live Once project, which works to prevent young people becoming involved in knife crime. Since our last inspection, I’m pleased to see the force has strengthened its links with local communities, and dedicated neighbourhood support and community engagement are effective.
“The force has also turned its strategic priority to protect vulnerable people into real, tangible action and has revised and strengthened its internal governance. “Northumbria Police needs to improve the accuracy of its crime recording. It also needs to improve the time it takes to answer emergency calls and reduce the number of non-emergency calls that are abandoned. While the force was quick to identify and respond to this issue, it must do more to make sure that it answers calls from the public promptly. This is particularly important for emergency 999 calls.
“I will continue to work closely with the force to monitor its progress against the areas I have identified for improvement.”
Notes
- In 2014, we introduced our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) inspections, which assess the performance of all 43 police forces in England and Wales. Since then, we have been continuously adapting our approach and this year has seen the most significant changes yet.
- We are moving to a more intelligence-led, continual assessment approach, rather than the annual PEEL inspections we used in previous years. We have also changed our approach to graded judgments. We now assess forces against the characteristics of good performance, and we more clearly link our judgments to causes of concern and areas for improvement.
- We have also expanded our previous four-tier system of judgments to five tiers. As a result, we can state more precisely where we consider improvement is needed and highlight more effectively the best ways of doing things.
- However, these changes mean that it isn’t possible to make direct comparisons between the grades awarded this year with those from previous PEEL inspections. A reduction in grade, particularly from good to adequate, does not necessarily mean that there has been a reduction in performance, unless we say so in the report.
- More information about the new PEEL assessment framework 2021/22 is available on our website.
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 07836 217 729 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk (e-mail address).
