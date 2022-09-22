Northumbria Police congratulated on good performance

The police inspectorate has congratulated Northumbria Police on its performance.

PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Northumbria Police

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Northumbria Police’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was ‘good’ in seven areas, ‘adequate’ in one area, and ‘requires improvement’ in one area – responding to the public.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said:

“I congratulate the officers and staff of Northumbria Police for their efforts in keeping the public safe and reducing crime. However, there are still areas where the force can improve to give a consistently good performance.

“The force prioritises prevention and deterrence, and works well with other organisations to steer people away from involvement in crime – for example, the You Only Live Once project, which works to prevent young people becoming involved in knife crime. Since our last inspection, I’m pleased to see the force has strengthened its links with local communities, and dedicated neighbourhood support and community engagement are effective.

“The force has also turned its strategic priority to protect vulnerable people into real, tangible action and has revised and strengthened its internal governance. “Northumbria Police needs to improve the accuracy of its crime recording. It also needs to improve the time it takes to answer emergency calls and reduce the number of non-emergency calls that are abandoned. While the force was quick to identify and respond to this issue, it must do more to make sure that it answers calls from the public promptly. This is particularly important for emergency 999 calls.

“I will continue to work closely with the force to monitor its progress against the areas I have identified for improvement.”