North-west legal community celebrated by Attorney General

The North-west legal community hosted the Attorney General as part of his ongoing efforts to engage with the profession across England and Wales.

Following meetings with legal professionals working in the public and private sectors on Monday 16 September, the Attorney General thanked them for their work, particularly after their essential work tackling the recent disorder, and highlighted future employment opportunities in the region.

On his first official visit to the Crown Prosecution Service North-West Area, he met with the Chief Crown Prosecutor Suzanne Llwellyn and senior staff to discuss their work delivering justice.

The Attorney General chaired a roundtable with Manchester legal firms to talk up the potential of the local legal market, and the opportunities created by the relocation of government staff to the region in 2023.

During the visit, the Attorney General met with Government Legal Department and HMRC staff based in Salford. The Government Legal Department’s office moved to the New Bailey in Salford, employing 114 Government lawyers and civil servants and complements existing offices in Bristol, Leeds, and London.

Further engagements were held with the University of Manchester’s Justice Hub, which provides legal advice to the general public and a dinner with the Northern Circuit, attended by a cross-section of barristers from different practices throughout the region.

The Attorney General said: