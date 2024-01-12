North-west plays critical role in Ukraine's fight for freedom

UK defence in the north-west of England benefits from £2.5 billion each year, supporting 16,000 jobs.

UK defence supports 16,000 north-west jobs and spends £2.5 billion in the region annually.

Defence Secretary visits UK primes based in north-west - MBDA in Bolton and BAE Systems at Warton.

Defence Secretary thanks local workforce for their role in backing Ukraine and keeping the UK safe.

UK defence in the north-west of England benefits from £2.5 billion each year, supporting 16,000 jobs - including to make crucial weaponry for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s illegal invasion.

Today, Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, visited some of these facilities across the north-west where key components are made for a selection of the UK’s most lethal weaponry, such as Storm-Shadow and Brimstone, that has been gifted to Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia’s illegal invasion, the UK has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, donating weaponry, ammunition and supporting training efforts for their armed forces.

The Defence Secretary also praised those working at the facilities for their support in keeping the UK safe and backing Ukraine.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said:

People remain at the heart of UK defence and today I had the privilege to meet staff who play such a crucial role in ensuring our nation’s security and supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom. We will continue to invest in defence and skills across the north-west, supporting jobs and communities across the region.

With 22,000 BAE Systems jobs in the north-west alone, 57% of the company’s total UK-based workforce, BAE Systems is an example of how the British defence industry is strengthening the economy and providing opportunity in the region. The MOD will continue to invest in the region, currently spending more than £2.5 billion a year to support the defence industry.

Visiting MBDA in Bolton - a facility that manufactures some of the most critical elements of the game-changing Storm-Shadow, ASRAAM and Brimstone missiles - and BAE Systems in Warton – where work for the future fighter jet under the Global Combat Air Programme is underway, the Defence Secretary met with the local workforce, thanking them for their crucial work.

Beyond the conflict in Ukraine, MBDA-manufactured Sea Viper missiles are also playing a critical role in upholding security in the Red Sea, through the international taskforce Operation Prosperity Guardian. Mounted on the Royal Navy’s Type 45 Destroyers, the Sea Viper missile represents one of the most accurate and long-ranging missile systems in service.

Chris Allam, Managing Director of MBDA UK said:

We are very proud of our 90-year history of defence manufacturing in the north-west in support of the MOD and key British allies. To support the growing workforce of over 1,100 at our Bolton site we are undertaking a multi-million-pound investment that will double our manufacturing footprint and we are continuing to recruit in order to support the MoD in their critical role.

Simon Barnes, Group Managing Director, BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: