Norway's Purchase of Type 26 Frigates

Beyond the economic boost for the UK, the sale of Type 26 Frigates to Norway is a vote of confidence for the strategic partnership and NATO planning.

31 August 2025 saw the announcement that the UK’s Type 26/Global Combat Ship had been selected by Norway for their future Anti-Submarine Warfare platform; a deal reportedly worth £10 billion to UK’s defence industry. Under current plans, this will translate to a total of 13 Frigates being built by BAE systems, with 5 earmarked for the Royal Norwegian Navy, creating thousands of jobs and benefitting hundreds of related companies in the UK.

It is notable that statements accompanying the announcement underscore that this decision reflects much more than a selection of a ship. It spoke to a ‘long-term strategic relationship’ and to the importance of standardised platforms with ‘at least one ally’.

On a technical level a key consideration would have been the balance of the AAW (Anti-Air Warfare) and ASW (Anti-Submarine Warfare) and strike capabilities. While the primary threat consideration is the growing Russian submarine threats, the ability to survive in an A2AD (anti-access/area denial) environment with a sophisticated air threat, and to support wider NATO functions might also be seen as requirements. An additional consideration is the potential versatility of a ship likely to operate with and around uncrewed and autonomous capabilities. Finally, more prosaically, the crewing and sustainment requirements were likely a factor in determining the choice.

On an operational level there is a balance between the primary role, the expected groupings/task groups to which the vessel will contribute, and the degree to which the ship will perform subsidiary roles and sovereign tasking. Lastly, there are strategic and alliance level questions to be considered in a NATO context as well as bilateral and regional relations.

In summary, collaborative procurement projects necessarily balance considerations beyond the technical. The Norwegian decision, arguably represents an example of a nation opting to align its procurement explicitly with NATO’s threat based planning approach and accepting the trade-offs this entails. This alignment and the prioritization inherent to it is arguably as important as the specific benefits the decision provides to both Norway and the UK.

