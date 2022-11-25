Scottish Government
Norway-UK negotiations conclude
Increased monkfish quota important for Scotland’s fishers.
Scotland’s fishers will benefit from increased opportunities to access monkfish and other key demersal stocks, following the successful conclusion of UK-Norway Bilateral negotiations.
Agreement on access and quota exchanges of fish stocks for 2023 have been signed, with the key measures for Scotland’s fishers including:
- an exchange of quotas, which will increase Scotland’s opportunities to catch key demersal stocks including monkfish
- reciprocal access for demersal stocks, which will allow Scottish fishers to fish their quota in Norwegian waters, giving them access to high market value stocks throughout the year
- agreement on pelagic access, which will enable Scottish vessels to fish Atlanto-Scandian herring in Norwegian waters
Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:
“This is a good outcome for Scotland’s fishers, which builds on the successful arrangements for 2022. Norway is one of our closest coastal partners and we share a number of fish stocks in the North Sea. I am pleased that a deal has been reached that will deliver benefits for both nations.
“In particular, we have secured an increased inward transfer of monkfish. With the scientific advice for 2023 requiring a cut in overall monkfish quotas, this will play an important role in ensuring Scottish fishers can maintain access to this key stock.”
Background
Scottish Government officials play an active role in the UK negotiating delegation.
The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea has recommended a 30% cut to northern shelf monkfish catches for 2023.
