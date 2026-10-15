Norwegian Defence Minister at RUSI to Build on Lunna House Agreement

Ministers, officials, industry leaders and RUSI experts gathered to discuss how the UK–Norway defence partnership can deliver on challenges including NATO's northern flank, shared industrial capacity and countering hybrid threats.

The all-day event, titled 'Implementing the Lunna House Agreement', was hosted by RUSI with the Norwegian Center for Security and Resilience (UTSYN) and brought together government, military, industry and research leaders from both countries, including participation from the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies.

Signed in December 2025, the Lunna House Agreement commits the UK and Norway to deeper defence cooperation, including; a joint fleet of Type 26 anti-submarine frigates, shared maintenance and support, and deeper cooperation on uncrewed systems, munitions and training. The roundtable examined how these commitments can be sustained and made operational.

Opening the first panel, chaired by RUSI Director-General Rachel Ellehuus, Norwegian State Secretary for Defence Andreas Flåm discussed what the agreement adds to NATO, the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) and UK-Norwegian cooperation.

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