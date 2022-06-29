WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Not enough money for adult social care reforms, say 98 per cent of councils in LGA survey
Almost all councils (98 per cent) responding to a Local Government Association survey on the Government’s adult social care reform agenda say they do not have confidence that the funding earmarked for the reforms is sufficient.
Concerns have grown among councils in recent months that the Government’s adult social care charging reforms are potentially hugely underfunded, which will risk their implementation as well as exacerbating existing pressures on the system.
Of the £36 billion the new UK-wide health and social levy will raise over the next three years, only £5.4 billion is ringfenced for social care reforms in England. These include the introduction of a ‘fair rate of care’ that councils will pay providers and tackling the issue of self-funders paying more for their care than those who access support at the council rate.
The survey of senior councillors responsible for adult social care across the country, ahead of the start of the LGA’s Annual Conference in Harrogate tomorrow, also found three quarters of responding councils said that they are not confident they will have the required capacity in frontline staff to deliver the reforms.
The LGA is warning that underfunded reforms will exacerbate significant ongoing financial and workforce pressures, including significant vacancy rates across the sector. These have already led to over 500,000 people waiting for an assessment, care or care reviews - up from just under 400,000 in November
Unless action is taken and government rethinks its plans, people who draw on care may experience reductions in quality and availability of care and support services, while at the same time paying more for them through the new health and social care levy and increased council tax.
If the reforms do end up costing more, and there is no further resource from government, councils also indicated concern in the survey that other council services may be negatively impacted in order to make up for the shortfall.
At its heart, adult social care reform must better enable people who draw on social care to live an equal life and a better life. the findings of this survey cast serious doubt on whether the Government’s plans will enable councils to deliver on these objectives.
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA Community Wellbeing Board said:
“This survey lays bare the huge concerns of councils that the Government’s charging reforms are significantly underfunded. This has the potential to tip councils over the financial edge.
“Underfunding these reforms will only exacerbate pre-existing significant pressures, which the reforms – and the funding for them – do nothing to address. These include unmet and under-met need, greater strain on unpaid carers and increased waiting times for assessments and delivery of care packages.
“A higher proportion of the health and social care levy needs to be spent on social care to tackle these issues and create stable foundations for these reforms. Councils are stretched thin as it is, and my colleagues across the county have highlighted how many of their council services could be impacted by the cost of these reforms.
“Local government is seeking immediate assurances that the Government will underwrite any additional costs councils incur and will work with councils as a matter of urgency to consider further mitigations that may need to be used if funding, capacity and timescale pressures threaten implementation.”
Notes
In June 2022 the LGA conducted an online survey of councillors with overall responsibility for adult social care across all councils in England. The survey was sent to the lead councillor in all 152 English councils with responsibility for adult social care. A total of 80 councillors replied, giving a response rate of 53 per cent. The results were weighted to make them representative of authority type and region. The full report of this research will be published shortly.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to the telecoms announcement29/06/2022 16:25:00
Citizens Advice has responded to the government's telecoms announcement.
Citizens Advise - Ofgem is right to challenge networks to operate as efficiently as possible, says Citizens Advice29/06/2022 15:25:00
As the statutory consumer watchdog for the energy market, Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s draft plans for the next electricity distribution price control (known as RIIO-ED2).
LGA - Sharp rise in children with special needs approaching councils for support29/06/2022 14:25:00
The number of children in England approaching councils for special needs support has increased by almost a quarter in a year, latest figures reveal, with 170 young people now starting support plans each day.
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders welcome digital health and care strategy29/06/2022 13:25:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the publication of the Plan for Digital Health and Social Care.
Staggering scale of grave violations against children in conflict revealed in new UNICEF analysis29/06/2022 12:25:00
Between 2005 and 2020, the United Nations verified over 266,000 grave violations against children committed by parties to conflict in more than 30 conflict situations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, UNICEF said yesterday in a new report.
Child marriage on the rise in Horn of Africa as drought crisis intensifies - UNICEF29/06/2022 11:25:00
CHILD MARRIAGE ON THE RISE IN HORN OF AFRICA AS DROUGHT CRISIS INTENSIFIES – UNICEF
LGA responds to building safety measures coming into force29/06/2022 09:05:00
The LGA has long argued that blameless leaseholders should not have to pay for fire safety defects resulting from 20 years of regulatory failure and industry malpractice.
Inflation and National Living Wage pressures to add £3.6 billion extra costs onto council budgets - LGA analysis28/06/2022 16:25:00
"Soaring inflation, energy prices and National Living Wage pressures are putting council services at risk. Budgets are having to be reset with potential cuts to the essential services people rely on, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”
NHS Confederation - Huge progress on treating patients who've been waiting longest for care28/06/2022 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS England's 'final push' on treating the patients who have been waiting the longest for elective care.