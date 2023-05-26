Homeless Link
|Printable version
Not one, but two new podcasts!
The new series of This Much We Know podcast has been launched. The podcasts exist to promote the role of social enterprise in tackling homelessness.
Episode 1 of Series 5 features Redemption Coffee Roasters. You may well have seen their coffee shops, or perhaps their founders first coffee venture - Black Sheep Coffee. This one’s a bit different. Redemption Roasters offers sustainable support to people within the criminal justice system through work experience and training within their on-site roastery and in their coffee shops. We talk all things criminal justice system and how to realistically reduce reoffending. In this exclusive interview with the Founder Max Dubiel and Head of Impact Levi Fernandez. The podcasts are available on Apple podcasts, Spotify and Podbean.
And a special bonus episode has also been released featuring some of the team at the House of St Barnabas, a London members club with a difference. For those who are yet to visit, this episode gives a great insight into how this gorgeous venue feels like a second home to London's high flyers and those at risk of homelessness. We talk all things person-centred and how to offer realistic, well suited employment and training to support people out of homelessness, for good. Again you can listen on your platform of choice or click below:-
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/not-one-but-two-new-podcasts/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Energy Bills Support Scheme. Time running out25/05/2023 10:05:00
Do please encourage your eligible tenants and residents to apply for the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding.
May 17th is IDAHOBIT: International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexphobia and Transphobia17/05/2023 15:10:00
IDAHOBIT takes place today on May 17th. The theme for this year is written above. It celebrates and advocates for the rights of LGBTQIA+ people and acts a reminder to the discrimination and violence they face because of their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and/or their sex characteristics.
Housing First beyond homelessness: why other sectors must be involved16/05/2023 11:10:00
Is Housing First purely a rough sleeping intervention? This was a question recently tackled in a Centre for Health and Development webinar, and the answer? Well, no, it isn’t.
Homeless Link signs letter opposing health department cut12/05/2023 11:10:00
Homeless Link joined the National Housing Federation, the Charered Institute for Housing and the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services in signing a letter opposing the Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) plans to cut the £300m Housing Transformation Fund.
Prevented, rare, brief, non-recurrent: Using data to end rough sleeping in England04/05/2023 11:05:00
May sees the rollout across all local authorities in England of the new Rough Sleeping Data Framework. Over recent years, recording data has become an increasingly important element of working with people experiencing homelessness. In the hubbub of daily casework, you might be left wondering what impact collecting all this data has on improving outcomes for the individuals you are working with.
MEAM Approach Annual Conference: Maintaining momentum on multiple disadvantage24/04/2023 09:25:00
Over the last decade, significant progress has been made on tackling multiple disadvantage. However, as we face economic uncertainty and increasing demand, services and systems risk resorting to their default modes of operation and siloes.
Local elections are important for homelessness21/04/2023 10:15:00
On 4th May, more than 8,000 seats will be contested at 230 councils across England (not including London), while mayoral elections are also taking place in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.