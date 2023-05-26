Not one, but two new podcasts!

The new series of This Much We Know podcast has been launched. The podcasts exist to promote the role of social enterprise in tackling homelessness.

Episode 1 of Series 5 features Redemption Coffee Roasters. You may well have seen their coffee shops, or perhaps their founders first coffee venture - Black Sheep Coffee. This one’s a bit different. Redemption Roasters offers sustainable support to people within the criminal justice system through work experience and training within their on-site roastery and in their coffee shops. We talk all things criminal justice system and how to realistically reduce reoffending. In this exclusive interview with the Founder Max Dubiel and Head of Impact Levi Fernandez. The podcasts are available on Apple podcasts, Spotify and Podbean.