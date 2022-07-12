Scottish Government
|Printable version
Not Proven Consultation: independent analysis and responses published
Views given on three verdict system and related reforms.
An independent analysis report has been published today on Scotland’s Not Proven Verdict and Related Reforms Consultation.
The Consultation received 200 responses from the public, legal sector and those with lived experience and also considered other potential related reforms including jury size, the majority required for conviction and the requirement for corroboration.
In Scottish criminal trials there are three verdicts available: guilty, not guilty and not proven. The not proven verdict has no definition in law however the legal implications are exactly the same as a not guilty verdict.
The independent analysis report of the consultation responses found:
- respondents supported changing to a two verdict system reasoning that it would be easier to understand, fairer and more straightforward
- respondents favoured verdicts of guilty and not guilty (compared to 41% who supported proven and not proven)
- a majority of respondents from a wide range of stakeholders supported a qualified jury majority of some kind if there is a move to two verdicts
- a majority of respondents supported jury size remaining at 15 jurors
- a higher number of respondents supported keeping the corroboration rule than reforming or abolishing it
Justice Secretary Keith Brown said:
“I am very grateful to all of those individuals and organisations who have taken the time to contribute their views on these matters, particularly those who have shared their personal experience of the justice system.
“We must now give careful consideration to the full range of responses received. The findings from this consultation analysis will be used along with a wide range of other information and evidence to inform the decision making process on any potential recommendations for reform.
“Any potential reforms will be considered alongside wider work including the outcome of the current consultation on improving victims’ experiences of the justice system.”
Background
Consultation analysis independent report
Independent jury research published in 2019, and later engagement on the findings highlighted inconsistent views on the meaning and effect of the not proven verdict and how it differs from not guilty.
The Scottish Government committed in its recent Programme for Government to launch a public consultation on the three verdict system and whether the not proven verdict should be abolished, and to also consider reform of the corroboration rule.
It will also be important to consider potential reforms against the landscape of wider work including the outcome of the current consultation on improving victims’ experiences of the justice system. The consultation includes consideration of those recommendations of the Lord Justice Clerk’s review on improving the management of sexual offence cases which require legislative change to implement.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/not-proven-consultation-independent-analysis-and-responses-published/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Mental health staffing boost12/07/2022 16:15:00
More than 950 additional frontline workers recruited.
Contract signed for mesh removal surgery12/07/2022 14:15:00
Patients can visit Dr Veronikis for mesh removal surgery in the US.
Scotland's support for displaced people from Ukraine12/07/2022 10:05:00
This position paper outlines the support that we are offering to displaced people from Ukraine, including an update on the Scottish super sponsor scheme, which is to be paused from 9:00am on Wednesday 13 July 2022.
Super sponsor scheme paused11/07/2022 15:05:00
Ensuring support can continue after large increase of new applications.
Scotland’s Honey Bee Health Strategy: implementation plan11/07/2022 12:05:00
Details of the actions which the Bee Health Improvement Partnership (BHIP) will deliver in order to achieve the desired outcomes for honey bee health in Scotland.
Urology hub bringing down waiting lists11/07/2022 10:05:00
Redesigned service is part of £70 million recovery plan.
Census Campaign 2022 – Evaluation Report Phase 1 (February – March 2022)08/07/2022 13:20:00
For over 200 years, Scotland has used 10-yearly census data to underpin national and local decision making. Census Day 2022 was Sunday 20 March, with households initially able to complete the census between 28 February and 1 May.
Scottish golf backed by £3m funding08/07/2022 12:05:00
Minister highlights benefits of support for unprecedented summer of golf.
Helping families stay together08/07/2022 10:05:00
Vital funding to help transform family support services and reduce the number of children going into care has been announced.