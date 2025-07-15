Not so great expectations from Trump and Netanyahu

EXPERT COMMENT

Summits create expectations. But a meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu – the third since Trump’s return to the White House – yielded very little.

Any visit by an Israeli leader to the White House is expected to be consequential – both for relations between these two countries and for the entire Middle East. But the meetings earlier this week between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were only almost consequential. Despite expectations for a breakthrough, no ceasefire deal has emerged.

Both leaders hold a strong belief – mainly independent of one another, at times in tandem – that they are transformational leaders in the process of entirely reshaping the region, if not the world, and for good. Although they are mutually suspicious, they also believe they know how to play the other to their advantage.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.