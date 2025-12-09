Not too late for children to be protected from flu before Christmas

Parents whose children missed their flu vaccine in school are being urged to take up the offer as flu activity in Wales is rising.

More than 800,000 people in Wales have already been vaccinated, but flu activity has increased during the last week and more cases are expected in the run up to Christmas.

A new flu strain is circulating, with the incidence of confirmed cases in under five-year-olds currently at very high levels.

The flu vaccine for children and teenagers between two and 16 is a nasal spray not an injection. This year’s vaccine has been shown to be very effective, preventing hospital attendances in children.

Wales’ Chief Medical Officer, Professor Isabel Oliver, said:

Vaccination saves lives, protects people and communities, and strengthens the resilience of the NHS. It is really important that everyone who is eligible, takes up their offer of a free flu vaccine this winter. We are seeing a new flu strain circulating and an earlier start to the flu season but there is still time to get the vaccine so please act now, to get your child protected in time for Christmas.

Dr Chris Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said:

The flu nasal spray vaccine is safe, painless, and helps protect thousands of school-aged children in Wales every year. Flu can be very serious for children, but one quick spray helps keep them healthy this winter and reduces the risk of serious illness. Giving consent for your child to have the nasal spray vaccine is a normal part of keeping them well during the school year. It also helps protect the whole family by stopping the spread to siblings, grandparents and relatives who are more at risk. Nearly a million people in Wales get vaccinated against flu every year, so please make sure your child is protected too by giving consent for them to have the flu nasal spray vaccine.

The flu vaccine is free for all children from the age of 2 (born before September 2023) to school year 11, and all children in a clinical risk group aged over 6 months old.

The Public Health Wales website has details on how to get a free vaccination for a child if they were not in school when the vaccine team visited or their consent form wasn’t filled in time. Usually this will be through your GP or health board.

Many adults are eligible for a free vaccine including everyone aged 65 years and older, people with a long-term health condition, health and social care workers, pregnant women and carers.

To check if you are eligible for a free flu vaccination and how to get one please visit the Public Health Wales website.