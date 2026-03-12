Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Nothing can justify Russia’s ongoing breaches of international law and OSCE principles in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE
Politico-Military Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, condemns Russia’s continued violations of international law and OSCE principles in Ukraine. Solidarity with Ukraine and calls for Russia to end its illegal war, and engage seriously in negotiations for a just peace, are based on OSCE commitments.
Thank you, Madam Chair.
Russia continues to use this Forum to conceal, justify and distract from the basic facts of its illegal invasion of Ukraine. No amount of false narratives or deflection tactics can change those facts.
Russia has invaded a sovereign neighbour, attempted to annex its territory, and continues to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. Independent UN and OSCE reporting has documented systematic and widespread attacks on residential areas, energy and transport networks, and other objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population.
Russia has repeatedly rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire that would create conditions for a just peace. It has not seriously engaged in US-led negotiations. Instead, it has set out ultra maximalist demands that would amount to Ukraine’s surrender, and that are incompatible with OSCE principles.
At the same time, Russia has coupled its continued military escalation with irresponsible rhetoric and actions, including on nuclear rhetoric. Far from contributing to risk reduction, these choices increase the danger of miscalculation and further undermine confidence and security in the OSCE area.
Madam Chair, these actions are in clear breach of the Helsinki Decalogue. Russia’s invasion, attempted annexations and hybrid activity, ranging from physical and cyber attacks to information warfare, violate core principles of the OSCE. These include sovereignty, territorial integrity, the inviolability of frontiers, the non‑use or threat of force, peaceful settlement of disputes and non‑intervention in the internal affairs of other States.
In determining our collective response, the Code of Conduct on Politico‑Military Aspects of Security could not be clearer. Paragraph 1 affirms that implementation in good faith of all commitments is of “fundamental importance for stability and security” and that such implementation “constitute[s] a matter of direct and legitimate concern” to all participating States. The Code further commits us to “act in solidarity” and to facilitate “concerted responses” when OSCE norms and commitments are violated.
In line with these commitments, the United Kingdom will continue to act in solidarity with Ukraine while Russia persists in its breaches of OSCE norms and commitments. We will support Ukraine’s inherent right to self‑defence, and its efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and the Helsinki principles.
We therefore once again call on the Russian Federation to end its illegal war of aggression, cease all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, withdraw its forces fully and unconditionally from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, and engage in genuine negotiations towards a just and lasting peace.
Thank you, Madam Chair.
