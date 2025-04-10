Crown Prosecution Service
Notting Hill Carnival attacker guilty of murdering young mother
A man who fatally stabbed a young mother during the Notting Hill Carnival has been convicted of murder.
Shakeil Thibou, 20, of Kensington, was found guilty of the murder of Cher Maximen, attempted grievous bodily harm of another man, and possessing an offensive weapon.
Thibou's brothers, Sheldon Thibou, 25 and Shaeim Thibou, 22, were also on trial and found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker. Sheldon Thibou was also found guilty of violent disorder.
The jury at the Old Bailey heard how, during a disturbance involving the brothers in a crowd of hundreds of people, Shakeil Thibou pulled out a zombie knife and repeatedly lunged it at a man.
It was during this disturbance which caused mass panic, Cher Maximen who was attending the ‘family day’ of the carnival with her three-year-old daughter, was pushed to the floor.
The victim grabbed Shakeil Thibou's coat to lift herself back on to her feet, at which point he raised the knife directly towards the victim and deliberately thrust it towards her, stabbing her.
Over the course of the four-week trial, jurors were shown video footage from CCTV cameras and body-worn police cameras, showing the horrific attack.
Emma Currie, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This is a profoundly tragic case where a young child lost her mother, on what was meant to be a family-friendly day for them both at the carnival.
“Cher was caught up in the panicked crowd caused by the actions of the Thibou brothers, who robbed her of her life and the chance to see her little girl grow up.
“The brothers’ actions showed no regard for the hundreds of people around them. They were undeterred by the police presence close by, with Sheldon and Shaeim assaulting the police officers who quickly and bravely intervened.
“The jury has carefully considered all the evidence before returning guilty verdicts, which I hope will bring a sense of justice for the community. Our thoughts remain with Cher’s family and friends as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”
Notes to editors
- Emma Currie is a Senior Crown Prosecutor in the CPS London Homicide Unit.
- Shakeil Thibou (29/05/2004) was found guilty of:
- Murder
- Attempted grievous bodily harm (as an alternative to attempted murder)
- Possession of an offensive weapon
- Violent disorder
- Sheldon Thibou (23/01/2000) was found guilty of:
- Violent disorder
- Assault against an emergency worker
- He previously pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon
- Shaeim Thibou (20/02/2003) was found guilty of:
- Assaulting an emergency worker
- He was also found not guilty of violent disorder.
