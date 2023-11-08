Nottingham anglers to pay £403 after admitting illegal fishing

Two anglers from Nottingham are to pay a total of £403 for contravening Environment Agency fishing byelaws at Colwick on the River Trent near Nottingham.

Anglers left baited rod and line fishing equipment in water at Colwick on River Trent

Cases brought by Environment Agency’s Fisheries Enforcement team

Cases heard at Northampton magistrates court on 23 October

At Northampton magistrates on 23 October 2023, Vojtech Goral, 33, of Ena Avenue, Nottingham and Dusan Tulej, 34, of Westwood Road, Nottingham admitted leaving baited rod and line fishing equipment unattended in the water.

Goral was ordered to pay a total of £247 made up by £80 fine, £135 costs and £32 victim’s surcharge.

Tulej was ordered to pay a total of £156 made up by £40 fine, £100 costs and £16 victim’s surcharge.

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

“These cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the high penalties will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing in this way.

“By leaving a baited rod and line unattended in the water it is potentially harmful to fish and wildlife and other river users like swimmers.

“Our team works seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing across the East Midlands.

“For those caught contravening the byelaws, we will always prosecute.”

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £6.60 and an annual licence costs from just £33 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday (except public holidays).

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further Information

Charges

Vojtech Goral – On June 16 2023 at Colwick – River Trent, Nottingham, left a rod and line with its bait or hook in the water unattached or so that the person shall be unable at any time to take or exercise sufficient control over said rod and line.

Contrary to Byelaw 10 of the Environment Agency National byelaws which came into force on 27 May 2001 made pursuant to Section 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and Contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.

Dusan Tulej - On June 16 2023 at Colwick – River Trent, Nottingham, left a rod and line with its bait or hook in the water unattached or so that the person shall be unable at any time to take or exercise sufficient control over said rod and line.

Contrary to Byelaw 10 of the Environment Agency National byelaws which came into force on 27 May 2001 made pursuant to Section 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and Contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.