National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Nottingham couple jailed for sexually abusing a child
A man and woman from Nottingham have been jailed for a total of 10 years for sexually abusing a child and sharing the footage online.
Christopher Binch, 36, was arrested by the National Crime Agency on 12th March 2022, after it was identified he had been discussing his sexual interest in children and uploading indecent material to an online child abuse group.
Binch shared a video and a number of images which he had taken himself of a young child being sexually abused.
When arresting him, officers seized Binch’s mobile phone and a quantity of cocaine which he confirmed was for his personal use.
Through further examination of the video, NCA investigators identified that although it was Binch filming, it was a female with a visible tattoo carrying out the abuse.
The tattoo matched that of Binch’s partner, Lindsay Mobey, aged 34, and she was arrested three days later.
Binch’s phone was analysed and officers recovered 347 indecent images of children (IIOC) in categories A-C, as well as a number of extreme and prohibited images. The material included three sexual abuse videos which Binch had filmed himself.
Binch was remanded in custody and in November last year, he pleaded guilty to ten charges, including the sexual assault of a child under 13, the taking, making, possession and distribution of IIOC, possession of extreme pornography and one count of possession of cocaine.
In the same month, Lyndsay Mobey pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a child under 13.
Yesterday at Leicester Crown Court, Binch was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, placed on the sex offenders register for life and handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
Mobey was jailed for two years and one month and will be on the sex offenders register for five years.
The child was safeguarded early on in the investigation.
Danny Waywell from the National Crime Agency said:
“Binch and Mobey worked together to sexually abuse a young child, which he filmed and shared with other paedophiles online.
“Their actions were calculated and abhorrent; exploiting this child to satisfy their own sexual gratifications and gain some horrific form of kudos among the like-minded online.
“Safeguarding children from sexual abuse is a priority for the NCA. We work tirelessly to identify offenders and ensure they are brought to justice so they no longer pose a threat.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nottingham-couple-jailed-for-sexually-abusing-a-child
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Venetic: Criminal who sold firearms across the UK jailed01/03/2023 15:15:00
A man who supplied firearms to organised crime groups across the UK has been jailed for more than 19 years as part of a National Crime Agency investigation under Operation Venetic.
Four suspected of people smuggling from Belgium to UK arrested by the NCA28/02/2023 16:20:00
Four people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a group alleged to have smuggled migrants to the UK in boats from Belgium.
hree more Americans convicted in the UK for smuggling cannabis on LA-London flights24/02/2023 16:30:00
Three US nationals have been convicted after being caught attempting to smuggle large quantities of cannabis into the UK through Heathrow airport.
North West group arrested in suspected property fraud where victims lost life savings24/02/2023 14:05:00
Five men have been arrested across the North West and London in an NCA investigation linked to property investment fraud and money laundering.
Former Children’s Doctor who had more than a million child abuse images jailed24/02/2023 10:10:00
A former GP and paediatrician caught with one of the largest hauls of child sexual abuse images the NCA has seen has been jailed for over two years.
NCA investigation brings down UK arm of Vietnamese people smuggling network22/02/2023 15:05:00
A key figure in a major people smuggling network bringing Vietnamese migrants to the UK in the backs of lorries has been jailed, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
City fund managers sentenced to 12 years for $8m fraud21/02/2023 09:10:00
Three fund managers have been sentenced to a total of 12 years and 3 months following their conviction for a fraud which resulted in losses of $8.45 million to the Libyan Sovereign Wealth Fund.
Birmingham man ran £22 million heroin smuggling operation through carrier bag shipments20/02/2023 10:20:00
A man who imported heroin with a potential street value of £22 million into the UK from Pakistan by hiding the drugs in boxes of plastic carrier bags has been jailed for 20 years.