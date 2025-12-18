Insolvency Service
Nottingham fraudster jailed after securing £50,000 Covid loan for chicken shop he sold the previous year
Bounce Back Loan fraudster convicted following Insolvency Service investigations
- Mujeebullah Khan fraudulently obtained a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan for a Nottingham city centre chicken shop he had sold in 2019
- Khan only repaid the loan in full shortly before he was sentenced
- The 38-year-old, who is currently under bankruptcy restrictions, was jailed when he appeared in court this week
The former manager of a Nottingham city centre chicken shop has been jailed after securing £50,000 in Covid support when he had sold the business the previous year.
Mujeebullah Khan applied for the maximum-value Bounce Back Loan on behalf of Chunky Chicken in May 2020.
However, Khan and his business partner had sold the business based on Shakespeare Street in April 2019.
Khan, of St Margaret’s Avenue, Nottingham, was sentenced to 22 months in prison when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday 17 December.
The 38-year-old finished repaying the loan in full shortly before being sentenced.
David Snasdell, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:
Mujeebullah Khan’s offending was very simple – he secured £50,000 in Covid support for a business he had sold the previous year.
The Insolvency Service continues to prosecute Covid fraudsters and will take action against anyone who abused these schemes intended to help legitimate businesses during the pandemic.
Khan falsely stated that Chunky Chicken was carrying on its business at the start of March 2020 as part of the application.
All £50,000 was transferred two months later to a third party to repay a business debt.
Khan was declared bankrupt in May 2021 and signed an eight-year Bankruptcy Restrictions Undertaking in September of that year, restricting him from being able to borrow more than £500 without disclosing his bankrupt status.
- Mujeebullah Khan is of St Margaret’s Avenue, Nottingham. His date of birth is 30 September 1987
- Read more about the Bounce Back Loan Scheme and the action the Insolvency Service can take if it finds misconduct
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct
