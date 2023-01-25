Environment Agency
Nottingham man pays £443 for fishing illegally near Castle Donington
The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted an angler from Nottingham who was caught fishing without a licence at Castle Donington.
Ryan Jordan, 32, of Angel Green, Nottingham, was ordered to pay a total of £443 in a case brought before magistrates in Northampton on 17 January 2023.
He was fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £135 and costs of £88.
The case against Jordan was proved in his absence after he was caught fishing without a licence at Rycroft Fisheries near Castle Donington on 13 August 2022.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:
This case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the penalty will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of breaking fishing byelaws.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
All anglers need a valid Environment Agency rod licence.
The money raised through the sales of rod licences is re-invested back into the sport and illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to make fishing sustainable.
Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.
Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence.
A 1-day licence costs from just £6 and an annual licence costs from just £30 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds.
Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.
