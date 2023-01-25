Nottingham man pays £443 for fishing illegally near Castle Donington

Ryan Jordan, 32, of Angel Green, Nottingham, was ordered to pay a total of £443 in a case brought before magistrates in Northampton on 17 January 2023.

He was fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £135 and costs of £88.

The case against Jordan was proved in his absence after he was caught fishing without a licence at Rycroft Fisheries near Castle Donington on 13 August 2022.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

This case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the penalty will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of breaking fishing byelaws. The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported. Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

All anglers need a valid Environment Agency rod licence.

The money raised through the sales of rod licences is re-invested back into the sport and illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to make fishing sustainable.

Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence.

A 1-day licence costs from just £6 and an annual licence costs from just £30 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.