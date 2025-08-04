Nottingham Rehab Limited and NRS Healthcare Limited in liquidation: information for customers, suppliers, creditors and landlords.

On 1 August 2025, a winding-up order was made against Nottingham Rehab Limited and NRS Healthcare Limited. The court appointed the Official Receiver, Gareth Jonathan Allen, as Liquidator.

Following an application made by the Official Receiver, the court also appointed Mark James Tobias Banfield, Edward Williams, Helen Laura Wheeler-Jones, Adam Seres and David James Kelly of PwC as Special Managers of the companies. The Special Managers have been appointed to assist the Official Receiver with the liquidations.

The Official Receiver will wind-up the companies in accordance with his statutory duties. He also has a duty to investigate the cause of each company’s failure and the conduct of current and former directors.

Information for customers, suppliers and landlords

If you are a customer of the companies, please contact the Special Managers via email: uk_nrs_customers@pwc.com

If you are a supplier of the companies, please contact the Special Managers via email: uk_nrs_suppliers@pwc.com

If you are a landlord of the companies, please contact the Special Managers via email: uk_nrs_landlords@pwc.com

Information for creditors

You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidation of the companies if:

you have not been paid for goods or services you have supplied

you have paid the company for goods or services that you have not received

To register as a creditor, you will need to complete a proof of debt form, clearly identifying which company owes you money. A Proof of Debt form can be downloaded at proof of debt - gov.uk. Please return the form, together with all supporting documentation, to the Official Receiver at NRS.Creditor@Insolvency.gov.uk