Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Nottingham Rehab Limited and NRS Healthcare Limited in liquidation: information for customers, suppliers, creditors and landlords.
On 1 August 2025, winding up orders were made against Nottingham Rehab Limited (trading as NRS Healthcare) and NRS Healthcare Limited. The court appointed the Official Receiver, Gareth Jonathan Allen, as Liquidator.
Following an application made by the Official Receiver, the court also appointed Mark James Tobias Banfield, Edward Williams, Helen Laura Wheeler-Jones, Adam Seres and David James Kelly of PwC as Special Managers of the companies. The Special Managers have been appointed to assist the Official Receiver with the liquidations.
The Official Receiver will wind-up the companies in accordance with his statutory duties. He also has a duty to investigate the cause of each company’s failure and the conduct of current and former directors.
Information for customers, suppliers and landlords
If you are a customer of the companies, please contact the Special Managers via email: uk_nrs_customers@pwc.com
If you are a supplier of the companies, please contact the Special Managers via email: uk_nrs_suppliers@pwc.com
If you are a landlord of the companies, please contact the Special Managers via email: uk_nrs_landlords@pwc.com
Information for creditors
You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidation of the companies if:
- you have not been paid for goods or services you have supplied
- you have paid the company for goods or services that you have not received
To register as a creditor, you will need to complete a proof of debt form, clearly identifying which company owes you money. A Proof of Debt form can be downloaded at proof of debt - gov.uk. Please return the form, together with all supporting documentation, to the Official Receiver at NRS.Creditor@Insolvency.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nottingham-rehab-limited-and-nrs-healthcare-limited-in-liquidation-information-for-customers-suppliers-creditors-and-landlords
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Nottingham Rehab Limited and NRS Healthcare Limited in liquidation: information for customers, suppliers, creditors and landlords04/08/2025 09:15:00
On 1 August 2025, a winding-up order was made against Nottingham Rehab Limited and NRS Healthcare Limited. The court appointed the Official Receiver, Gareth Jonathan Allen, as Liquidator.
Directors banned after Stoke firm made hundreds of thousands of nuisance calls31/07/2025 11:15:00
The company also received a £150,000 fine from the Information Commissioner’s Office
Businessman jailed after failing to disclose £130,000 in assets and obtaining thousands in credit during bankruptcy order30/07/2025 09:10:00
Helim Miah, from Cardiff, continued to obtain credit and operated as a company director, all while bankrupt – he has been jailed for more than four years.
World sprint champion sentenced after using Covid loans to help buy £1.3 million home23/07/2025 16:05:00
Athlete sentenced for Bounce Back Loan fraud
Insolvency Service reveals £57 million returned to the economy and thousands supported through financial distress23/07/2025 12:20:00
The Insolvency Service has ‘made significant strides in improving services and delivering value to customers’, says interim Chief Executive Alec Pybus.
Tomb Raider video game composer jailed for Covid loan fraud21/07/2025 12:25:00
Composer sentenced for Bounce Back Loan abuse following Insolvency Service investigations.
London building contractor banned as company director and ordered to repay Covid loan funds with interest03/07/2025 12:25:00
Director disqualification and compensation order for Bounce Back loan abuse
Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, Prax Storage Lindsey Limited and Prax Terminals Killingholme Limited in Liquidation: information for customers, suppliers, creditors and sub-contractors01/07/2025 09:10:00
On 30 June 2025, a winding-up order was made against Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, Prax Storage Lindsey Limited, and Prax Terminals Killingholme Limited.