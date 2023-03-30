Nottinghamshire constable charged with assaulting teenage girl

A Nottinghamshire Police officer will appear in court to face charges of assault by beating and intentional strangulation of a child, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Kevin Markowski, aged 46, is due to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court today, 30 March.

The charges relate to an incident at Arnold, Nottingham, on 24 August last year (2022) when PC Markowski allegedly assaulted and strangled a 16-year-old girl in the back of a police vehicle, while she was being detained. The offence of intentional strangulation is contrary to section 75A(1)(a) and (5) of the Serious Crime Act 2015.

Our investigation began in October following the referral from Nottinghamshire Police of a complaint.

Following completion of our investigation we passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charges against PC Markowski in February.