Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Nottinghamshire constable charged with assaulting teenage girl
A Nottinghamshire Police officer will appear in court to face charges of assault by beating and intentional strangulation of a child, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PC Kevin Markowski, aged 46, is due to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court today, 30 March.
The charges relate to an incident at Arnold, Nottingham, on 24 August last year (2022) when PC Markowski allegedly assaulted and strangled a 16-year-old girl in the back of a police vehicle, while she was being detained. The offence of intentional strangulation is contrary to section 75A(1)(a) and (5) of the Serious Crime Act 2015.
Our investigation began in October following the referral from Nottinghamshire Police of a complaint.
Following completion of our investigation we passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charges against PC Markowski in February.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/nottinghamshire-constable-charged-assaulting-teenage-girl
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Essex Police officer to appear in court for allegedly pursuing improper relationship29/03/2023 12:20:00
An Essex Police officer is due in court to face a charge of misconduct in public office relating to an allegation he abused his position for a sexual purpose, following our investigation.
Inquest concludes into death of man who fell from tree in London after police callout27/03/2023 09:20:00
Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers who engaged with a man who had climbed a tree before falling to his death were not at fault for the man’s death, our investigation has found.
Kent Police officer charged with MIPO for allegedly pursuing improper relationship22/03/2023 15:20:00
A Kent Police officer is due in court to face a charge of misconductin a public office (MIPO) relating to an allegation he abused his position for a sexual purpose, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC response to Baroness Casey's review into Metropolitan Police22/03/2023 09:10:00
IOPC yesterday responded to Baroness Casey's review into Metropolitan Police.
IOPC to investigate alleged comments by Sir Stephen House21/03/2023 09:10:00
IOPC have decided to investigate comments former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) Acting Commissioner Sir Stephen House allegedly made to a Home Office advisor in January 2022.
Investigation begins into Liverpool death in custody20/03/2023 14:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating the death of a 44-year-old man in police custody in Liverpool.
West Mercia Police officer given final written warning for excessive force on Dalian Atkinson20/03/2023 12:25:00
A West Mercia Police officer has been given a final written warning after gross misconduct was found proven following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC investigating how police dealt with welfare concerns prior to fatal collision in Northamptonshire20/03/2023 10:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating Northamptonshire Police’s response to concerns for a man’s welfare before his death in a road collision, in which the driver of a HGV also died.