Nottinghamshire Police moved into enhanced monitoring
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary has today moved Nottinghamshire Police into an enhanced level of monitoring.
PEEL: Nottinghamshire Police causes of concern
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England and Wales.
The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if they are not effectively addressing the inspectorate’s concerns.
HMICFRS said Nottinghamshire Police had been moved into Engage because:
- the force needs to improve how it manages, supervises and carries out effective investigations, and make sure that victims get the support they need; and
- the force doesn’t have adequate processes, planning or governance arrangements in place to monitor performance effectively or identify areas where improvement is required.
HMICFRS said more detail about Nottinghamshire Police’s performance would be included in its next inspection report, which is due to be published later this year.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said:
“We move police forces into our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, when a force is not responding to our concerns, or if it is not managing, mitigating or eradicating these concerns.
“The Engage process provides additional scrutiny and support from the inspectorate and other external organisations in the policing sector to help the force improve and provide a better service for the public.
“Nottinghamshire Police has been asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors. We will work closely with the force to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes.”
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- Read more information about the HMICFRS monitoring process.
- The reasons to move Nottinghamshire Police into Engage have also been issued as accelerated causes of concern.
- If our inspection identifies a serious or critical shortcoming in a force’s practice, policy, or performance, it will be reported as a cause of concern. A cause of concern will always be accompanied by one or more recommendations. When we identify causes of concern during our inspections, we normally provide details in the subsequent force report.
- In some cases, such as when we discover significant service failures or risks to public safety, we report our concerns and recommendations earlier. This is called an accelerated cause of concern.
