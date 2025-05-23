Nottinghamshire Police removed from enhanced monitoring

Nottinghamshire Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.

Get the letter : Nottinghamshire Police: return to default phase of monitoring

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England.

The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if they are not effectively addressing the inspectorate’s concerns.

Nottinghamshire Police was moved into Engage on 11 March 2024.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Sir Andy Cooke has decided to remove Nottinghamshire Police from Engage because it has made improvements. These include:

its management of crime, including supervision of crime and oversight of performance;

its leadership and force management, including making progress in governance and the use of data. The chief officer team was visible and accessible, and inspectors found a positive culture and active participation in change across the workforce; and

the way it is preventing and deterring crime, by addressing the issue of neighbourhood officers and staff being unable to spend enough time working in their communities.

Each police force is overseen by one of the HM Inspectors of Constabulary. HM Inspector Roy Wilsher has responsibility for Nottinghamshire Police. He said:

“I am pleased with the good progress that Nottinghamshire Police has made so far. While there is still work to do, I have recommended removing the service from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring. “We are reassured by the plans the police force has in place to continue making improvements, particularly in relation to crime investigation, leadership, force management and neighbourhood policing. We will continue to assess its progress to make sure the people of Nottinghamshire are getting the service they deserve.”

Notes