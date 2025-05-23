HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Nottinghamshire Police removed from enhanced monitoring
Nottinghamshire Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
Get the letter : Nottinghamshire Police: return to default phase of monitoring
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England.
The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if they are not effectively addressing the inspectorate’s concerns.
Nottinghamshire Police was moved into Engage on 11 March 2024.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Sir Andy Cooke has decided to remove Nottinghamshire Police from Engage because it has made improvements. These include:
- its management of crime, including supervision of crime and oversight of performance;
- its leadership and force management, including making progress in governance and the use of data. The chief officer team was visible and accessible, and inspectors found a positive culture and active participation in change across the workforce; and
- the way it is preventing and deterring crime, by addressing the issue of neighbourhood officers and staff being unable to spend enough time working in their communities.
Each police force is overseen by one of the HM Inspectors of Constabulary. HM Inspector Roy Wilsher has responsibility for Nottinghamshire Police. He said:
“I am pleased with the good progress that Nottinghamshire Police has made so far. While there is still work to do, I have recommended removing the service from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring.
“We are reassured by the plans the police force has in place to continue making improvements, particularly in relation to crime investigation, leadership, force management and neighbourhood policing. We will continue to assess its progress to make sure the people of Nottinghamshire are getting the service they deserve.”
Get the letter : Nottinghamshire Police: return to default phase of monitoring
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- Read more information about the HMICFRS monitoring process.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/nottinghamshire-police-removed-from-enhanced-monitoring/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Criminal Justice Joint Inspection business plan 2025–2720/05/2025 11:10:00
This plan sets out the programme of criminal justice joint inspections for 2025–27 in which two or more of our inspectorates will be working together.
Opportunities to investigate organised immigration crime are being lost19/05/2025 09:15:00
The police inspectorate has warned of missed opportunities to investigate organised immigration crime, with intelligence gathering neither being effective nor robust enough.
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in Reading06/05/2025 15:20:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to victims of domestic abuse in Reading.
PEEL assessment framework (PAF) 2025–202711/04/2025 14:25:00
We have published our assessment framework for our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) programme for the 2025-2027 cycle.
Cleveland Police makes progress in all areas of inspection, but further changes needed11/04/2025 09:10:00
Cleveland Police has made progress in all areas since its previous inspection, but must improve how it investigates crime and protects vulnerable people, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire31/03/2025 10:25:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to unborn children and those aged 0 to 7 who are victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire.
Forces must improve the effectiveness of crime investigations and achieve better outcomes for victims28/03/2025 09:25:00
Ineffective police investigation processes are not always putting the victim first, the police inspectorate has said, with forces often focusing on quantity rather than quality when measuring support for victims.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service: Cause of concern revisit letter25/03/2025 15:20:00
We revisited Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service after identifying a cause of concern related to fire protection.