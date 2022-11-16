National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Notts mum should be refunded nursery charges following Ombudsman investigation
Nottinghamshire County Council has been told to repay a mum half the additional charges she paid for nearly two years because it did not properly oversee a nursery’s charging policy.
The child should have received 30 hours a week free under the national free early education entitlement scheme, but the mum complained she was given no option but to pay for ‘consumables’ and the nursery’s invoicing was not clear or transparent on this matter.
She asked the council to investigate, and it did identify some problems with the way the nursery was charging parents and asked the nursery to amend its terms. However, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s investigation into the mum’s complaint found the council’s own investigation did not do enough to get to the bottom of the problem.
The council did not seek to resolve the matter for the mum, including getting the losses she suffered reimbursed. The Ombudsman also found the council did not do enough to prevent the issues reoccurring by ensuring the nursery met its Local Provider Agreement terms.
Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“In this case the council did not do enough to work with the mum and the nursery to resolve the case, and instead simply referred her complaint back to the nursery.
“It is the council’s duty to work with providers to ensure their invoices and receipts are clear, transparent and itemised.
“I now ask the council to consider my report at the highest level to ensure it learns from this complaint so other parents are not disadvantaged in a similar way.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council should pay the mum a combined £200 for the time and trouble and distress felt.
It should also refund half the additional charges the mum has paid between January 2020 to the date her child left the nursery in February 2022.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council should review the nursery’s policies and practices to ensure it complies with the council’s provider agreement.
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Ombudsman issues third critical report about Birmingham’s bin collections10/11/2022 12:25:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman is again having to report on Birmingham’s waste collection services after the council had made assurances things would improve.
Slough woman unable to access upstairs because of council grant delay03/11/2022 11:10:00
A disabled Slough woman has been forced to sleep, eat and wash in her downstairs living room because the council took too long to decide whether she can have a stairlift.
Ombudsman investigation highlights councils’ recruitment problems03/11/2022 09:25:00
The problems faced by councils in recruiting educational psychologists have been highlighted in an investigation report by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Ombudsman Rob Behrens responds to CQC State of Care report21/10/2022 16:15:00
Ombudsman Rob Behrens comments on the report released today by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) which assesses health care and social care in England.
Birmingham City council to refund 11 years of care home fees family paid in error20/10/2022 16:15:00
Birmingham City Council will repay a city family more than 11 years of care home fees after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found the family should never have been charged.
Leicestershire agrees to review processes after visually impaired woman left without support20/10/2022 11:15:00
Leicestershire County Council has agreed to Ombudsman recommendations to improve how it prepares social care and support plans after a severely visually impaired woman was left without the day-to-day support she needed for 21 months.
New Standards will improve the way complaints are handled in central Government14/10/2022 11:38:00
How central Government handles complaints about services will be transformed by new Complaint Standards unveiled recently by the public services watchdog.