Novartis partnership opportunity for “best access to the best care”

Senior health and life science leaders from across Cheshire and Merseyside (C&M), Novartis UK and the Office for Life Sciences, met in Liverpool for a full day of in-person learning to set ambitions and agree priorities for an exciting new partnership.

Health Innovation North West Coast brought the group together to ensure that C&M has the “best access to the best care”. Meaning our patients have access to current world-class medicines and therapies, and that we are prepared to adopt future therapies when available.

Dr Phil Jennings, Chief Executive of Health Innovation North West Coast, said: “There was an incredible commitment from our Cheshire and Merseyside life sciences system and Novartis UK in the room. It’s clear from the discussions we had that we all share a common goal: to establish a mutually-beneficial partnership that will ultimately ensure that patients get access to the innovative medicines of the future.”

The day began with a showcase of our region’s world class institutions and assets to the senior Novartis team. Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool, highlighted the university’s future local and global ambitions. He said innovation and regional growth are interlinked, and that companies should invest in areas that embrace innovation – which we do very well here.

Lorna Green, Chief Executive Officer of Lyva Labs, further demonstrated the Liverpool region’s growing track record and reputation for commercialising innovation during her presentation.

However, throughout the day, there was also a wide acknowledgement that C&M has population health challenges, and particular areas of concern, such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory conditions and cancer.

Prof Iain Buchan, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Innovation and the founder of the Civic Health Innovation Labs (CHIL) at the University of Liverpool, presented about C&M local data assets, and how we can leverage them to make the most impact.

Dr Jim Gardner, Group Chief Medical Officer, University Hospitals of Liverpool Group, talked about the day-to-day operational challenges facing his organisation, but also the wider role of Trusts in the community as anchor institutions. They take social responsibility very seriously and want to be thoughtful about commercial partnerships.

Nick Mackie, Head of Investment Strategy and Business Engagement, Office for Life Sciences, spoke about the government’s life science sector plan and NHS10-year plan, and the commonalities in them, with innovation being key. Clinical trials were also referenced.

The Novartis team shared its vision and approach to strategic partnerships with a strong emphasis on cardiovascular disease and oncology, key areas aligned with the priorities of the C&M system. Attendees gained insight into Novartis’ expertise and capabilities, highlighting the potential for innovation and impact through this collaboration.

During the afternoon, the group collectively discussed goals and priorities for a long-term strategic partnership. Jen Kohan, Head of the Coaching Academy at Health Innovation North West Coast, facilitated a session focused on the challenges of innovation adoption. The discussion emphasised the importance of developing effective and efficient clinical pathways, alongside new models of care, supported by the right infrastructure and workforce, to enable the uptake of novel medicines and therapies. A consistent theme was the need to engage healthcare professionals across varied settings to drive meaningful change. Addressing health inequalities and ensuring equitable access to the best possible patient care across C&M was recognised as a vital shared priority.

Phil continues: “Our organisation will be pulling together the very valuable outputs from the day to determine next steps at pace. We look forward to progressing the relationship with Novartis UK and system partners.”

Additional Cheshire and Merseyside attendees included:

Professor Rowan Pritchard Jones , Executive Medical Director, Cheshire and Merseyside ICB

, Executive Medical Director, Cheshire and Merseyside ICB Christine Cornforth , Director of Partnerships & Programmes, University of Liverpool, and Interim Managing Director, Liverpool Health Partners

, Director of Partnerships & Programmes, University of Liverpool, and Interim Managing Director, Liverpool Health Partners Matt Biagetti , Cluster Manager Health and Life Sciences, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

, Cluster Manager Health and Life Sciences, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Dr Seamus Coyle , Clinical Lead for Innovation at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Clinical Research Lead for Palliative Medicine and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Liverpool

, Clinical Lead for Innovation at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Clinical Research Lead for Palliative Medicine and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Liverpool Professor Terry Jones , Director of Research at UHLG and Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care System, Director of NIHR Cheshire and Merseyside CRDC

, Director of Research at UHLG and Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care System, Director of NIHR Cheshire and Merseyside CRDC Lynne Greenhalgh , Director of Strategy for Research, Innovation and Precision Medicine, Liverpool Adult Acute and Specialist Providers

, Director of Strategy for Research, Innovation and Precision Medicine, Liverpool Adult Acute and Specialist Providers Sue Renwick, Senior Programme Manager, Cheshire and Merseyside Cancer Alliance

Norvartis UK team included: