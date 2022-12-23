HM Land Registry
November 2022 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in November 2022.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In November:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,922,380 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 443,183
HM Land Registry completed 1,922,381 applications in November compared with 1,888,991 in October and 1,840,720 last November 2021, of which:
- 398,828 were applications for register updates compared with 357,746 in October
- 970,759 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 987,938 in October
- 262,191 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 254,853 in October
- 18,085 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,549 in October
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|August applications
|September applications
|October applications
|November applications
|South East
|445,874
|433,539
|448,084
|443,183
|Greater London
|347,679
|339,112
|346,800
|356,798
|North West
|229,211
|212,493
|212,060
|216,690
|South West
|188,943
|181,976
|187,071
|187,625
|West Midlands
|160,791
|152,981
|156,400
|160,474
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|151,191
|148,471
|148,718
|153,636
|East Midlands
|137,921
|133,880
|133,720
|141,574
|North
|94,197
|90,738
|91,642
|98,149
|East Anglia
|81,525
|79,689
|78,873
|78,922
|Isles of Scilly
|38
|231
|64
|67
|Wales
|89,027
|85,752
|85,415
|85,156
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|120
|135
|144
|107
|Total
|1,926,517
|1,858,997
|1,888,991
|1,922,381
Top 5 local authority areas
November 2022 applications
|Top 5 Local authority areas
|November applications
|Birmingham
|27,105
|City of Westminster
|24,850
|Leeds
|22,293
|Cornwall
|21,200
|Buckinghamshire
|19,776
October 2022 applications
|Top 5 Local authority areas
|October applications
|Birmingham
|27,026
|City of Westminster
|22,542
|Leeds
|21,975
|Cornwall
|19,824
|Buckinghamshire
|19,530
Top 5 customers
November 2022 applications
|Top 5 customers
|November Applications
|Infotrack Limited
|145,646
|Enact
|43,365
|O’Neill Patient
|30,620
|Optima Legal Services
|24,058
|HBOS PLC Bank
|23,213
October 2022 applications
|Top 5 customers
|October Applications
|Infotrack Limited
|148,454
|Enact
|46,350
|O’Neill Patient
|32,968
|HBOS PLC Bank
|25,454
|Land Technologies Ltd
|24,929
Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The December data will be published at 11am on Monday 23 January 2023.
