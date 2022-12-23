Friday 23 Dec 2022 @ 09:10
HM Land Registry
November 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in November 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In November:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,922,380 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 443,183

HM Land Registry completed 1,922,381 applications in November compared with 1,888,991 in October and 1,840,720 last November 2021, of which:

  • 398,828 were applications for register updates compared with 357,746 in October
  • 970,759 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 987,938 in October
  • 262,191 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 254,853 in October
  • 18,085 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,549 in October

Applications by region and country

Region/country August applications September applications October applications November applications
South East 445,874 433,539 448,084 443,183
Greater London 347,679 339,112 346,800 356,798
North West 229,211 212,493 212,060 216,690
South West 188,943 181,976 187,071 187,625
West Midlands 160,791 152,981 156,400 160,474
Yorkshire and the Humber 151,191 148,471 148,718 153,636
East Midlands 137,921 133,880 133,720 141,574
North 94,197 90,738 91,642 98,149
East Anglia 81,525 79,689 78,873 78,922
Isles of Scilly 38 231 64 67
Wales 89,027 85,752 85,415 85,156
England and Wales (not assigned) 120 135 144 107
Total 1,926,517 1,858,997 1,888,991 1,922,381

Top 5 local authority areas

November 2022 applications

Top 5 Local authority areas November applications
Birmingham 27,105
City of Westminster 24,850
Leeds 22,293
Cornwall 21,200
Buckinghamshire 19,776

October 2022 applications

Top 5 Local authority areas October applications
Birmingham 27,026
City of Westminster 22,542
Leeds 21,975
Cornwall 19,824
Buckinghamshire 19,530

Top 5 customers

November 2022 applications

Top 5 customers November Applications
Infotrack Limited 145,646
Enact 43,365
O’Neill Patient 30,620
Optima Legal Services 24,058
HBOS PLC Bank 23,213

October 2022 applications

Top 5 customers October Applications
Infotrack Limited 148,454
Enact 46,350
O’Neill Patient 32,968
HBOS PLC Bank 25,454
Land Technologies Ltd 24,929

Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.

Next publication

Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The December data will be published at 11am on Monday 23 January 2023.

