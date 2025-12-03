Met Office
November 2025 weather stats: A regional breakdown
November 2025 brought very variable weather across the UK, with well-above average rainfall, notable temperature swings, and clear regional differences in sunshine. Overall, the month was warmer, wetter and sunnier than average.
UK rainfall was 31% above average for November. The UK total of 162.1mm made it the wettest month of 2025 so far. Wales and England were particularly affected, recording 59% and 49% above their November averages respectively. England saw a pronounced north/south divide, with northern England experiencing 71% above average rainfall, its fifth wettest November since 1836, while southern England recorded 36% above average.
Temperatures were variable, starting unusually warm before dropping sharply after mid-month. England recorded its tenth warmest November on record, with both maximum and minimum temperatures well above average. Sunshine hours were just above average for the UK (105%), with Wales sunniest (112%), while Scotland lagged behind (93%).
