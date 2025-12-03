November 2025 weather stats: A regional breakdown

November 2025 brought very variable weather across the UK, with well-above average rainfall, notable temperature swings, and clear regional differences in sunshine. Overall, the month was warmer, wetter and sunnier than average.

Overall, November was warmer, wetter and sunnier than average.

UK rainfall was 31% above average for November. The UK total of 162.1mm made it the wettest month of 2025 so far. Wales and England were particularly affected, recording 59% and 49% above their November averages respectively. England saw a pronounced north/south divide, with northern England experiencing 71% above average rainfall, its fifth wettest November since 1836, while southern England recorded 36% above average.

Temperatures were variable, starting unusually warm before dropping sharply after mid-month. England recorded its tenth warmest November on record, with both maximum and minimum temperatures well above average. Sunshine hours were just above average for the UK (105%), with Wales sunniest (112%), while Scotland lagged behind (93%).

Click here for the full press release