November weather records: the UK’s warmest, coldest, wettest and windiest extremes

November marks the transition from autumn into meteorological winter, and the UK’s weather records show just how varied the month can be.

Temperatures have previously climbed above 22°C, while the most severe cold has brought lows below -23°C. Record-breaking rainfall, powerful winds, deep snow and large changes in atmospheric pressure all feature in the UK’s November weather history.

The UK’s highest November temperature

The highest November temperature recorded in the UK is 22.4°C at Trawsgoed in Ceredigion on 1 November 2015. This is also the Welsh record for the month.

England’s highest November temperature is 21.1°C, recorded at several locations on 5 November 1938, including Cambridge Botanic Gardens, Writtle, Tottenham, Galleywood and Halstead. Scotland reached 20.6°C at Edinburgh Botanic Gardens and Liberton on 4 November 1946, while Northern Ireland’s record is 18.5°C at Murlough.

Mild November weather can occur when the UK draws air from the south or southwest. Cloud, wind and high humidity can also prevent temperatures from falling far overnight. The UK’s highest November daily minimum is 15.9°C at Eastbourne on 3 November 2005, meaning the temperature remained unusually mild throughout the night.

Severe November cold

At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest November temperature recorded in the UK is -23.3°C at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on 14 November 1919. Braemar also holds the record for the UK’s lowest November daily maximum: temperatures reached only -11.1°C on 29 November 1912 and 14 November 1919.

England’s lowest November temperature is -16.1°C at Scaleby in Cumbria on 30 November 1912. In Wales, the temperature fell to -18.0°C at Llysdinam in Powys on 28 November 2010, while Northern Ireland’s lowest November temperature is -12.2°C at Lisburn on 15 November 1919.

These records highlight how rapidly winter conditions can develop during November, particularly when clear skies, light winds and snow cover allow temperatures to fall sharply overnight.

Record November rainfall and wind

The wettest November day in the UK occurred at Seathwaite in Cumbria on 19 November 2009, when 253mm of rain was recorded. This is also England’s November daily rainfall record.

Wales recorded 211.0mm at Lluest Wen Reservoir in Mid Glamorgan on 11 November 1929. Scotland’s record is 176.5mm at Mulben Ardoch in Banffshire on 15 November 2002, while Northern Ireland recorded 153.6mm at Trassey in County Down on 23 November 1990. Such totals are often associated with persistent, moisture-laden Atlantic air being forced upwards over hills and mountains.

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