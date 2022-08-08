Home Office
NPCC led review: operational productivity of policing
The Home Secretary has asked the National Police Chiefs’ Council to lead a review of productivity in policing.
Total funding for policing in 2022 to 2023 is nearly £17 billion - the highest for over a decade. By April 2023 we will have invested over £3.5 billion in supporting the recruitment of 20,000 additional police officers through the Police Uplift Programme, of which 13,790 have been recruited so far.
It is therefore crucial that we deliver the best possible value for the public from this investment. This review will improve our understanding of effectiveness and productivity in policing, identifying the barriers and the most efficient operating models.
The review will also look at the scope for using new technology or streamlining processes and removing bureaucracy to drive efficiency and better outcomes.
The review will be led by Sir Stephen House, supported by an advisory board including Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire Service (HMICFRS), the chief executive of the College of Policing and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC). Terms of reference will published in due course, following agreement by the advisory board and Home Office. It is expected to report within 12 months and with interim findings in spring 2023.
National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair, Martin Hewitt, said:
We want to provide the best possible policing to the public. This review, commissioned by the Home Office and led by the NPCC, will make recommendations on how to improve effectiveness and productivity in policing, identifying the barriers and the most efficient operating models.
In the coming weeks, we will work with Sir Steve to draw together an advisory board of policing partners and external experts to shape the terms of reference and put a review team in place.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/npcc-led-review-operational-productivity-of-policing
