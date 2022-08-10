techUK
|Printable version
NPCC led review: operational productivity of policing
The Home Office has announced plans for an operational efficiency review of policing including a focus on further uses of technology.
Total funding for policing in 2022 to 2023 is nearly £17 billion - the highest for over a decade. By April 2023 we will have invested over £3.5 billion in supporting the recruitment of 20,000 additional police officers through the Police Uplift Programme, of which 13,790 have been recruited so far.
It is therefore crucial that we deliver the best possible value for the public from this investment. This review will improve our understanding of effectiveness and productivity in policing, identifying the barriers and the most efficient operating models.
The review will also look at the scope for using new technology or streamlining processes and removing bureaucracy to drive efficiency and better outcomes.
The review will be led by Sir Stephen House, supported by an advisory board including Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), the chief executive of the College of Policing and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC). Terms of reference will published in due course, following agreement by the advisory board and Home Office. It is expected to report within 12 months and with interim findings in spring 2023.
National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair, Martin Hewitt, said:
"We want to provide the best possible policing to the public. This review, commissioned by the Home Office and led by the NPCC, will make recommendations on how to improve effectiveness and productivity in policing, identifying the barriers and the most efficient operating models".
"In the coming weeks, we will work with Sir Steve to draw together an advisory board of policing partners and external experts to shape the terms of reference and put a review team in place".
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/npcc-led-review-operational-productivity-of-policing.html
Latest News from
techUK
A healthy start to the year: Review of the techUK H&SC Programme10/08/2022 14:15:00
The first half of 2022 has been full of activities for the techUK Health and Social Care programme and the members working closely with the team. This August, we therefore wanted to provide an overview of key areas of focus and the work done for the past six months. None of this would be possible without the involvement and support of our members, therefore we'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you!
NATO Innovation Challenge?10/08/2022 12:10:00
This Challenge is co-organized by NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT), the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) and the Ministry of Defense of Romania, who will host the finale. Participants can submit their Solution by September 19th, 2022 (12:00 a.m.).
Guest blog: I’ve got the key; I’ve got the secret – unlocking cryptocurrency control08/08/2022 16:25:00
Guest blog by Prakash Kera, lead partner of Fintech at Shoosmiths.
techUK joins global industry letter on China Standard Contract Provisions08/08/2022 11:25:00
techUK, together with several other organization from different regions, co-signed a letter on China’s Standard Contract Provisions for the Exit of Personal Information (“Standard Contract Provisions”).
Extending the life of unwanted computer equipment (Guest Blog by N2S)05/08/2022 11:25:00
N2S are leaders in tech recycling. This blog outlines their vision for a circular economy.
One final push needed to reap the full benefits of reform to the UK’s data laws04/08/2022 16:25:00
The Bill strikes a sensible balance between reform and upholding a high standard of data protection rights but could go further in seeking the full benefits of data driven innovation.
Digital Outcomes/G-Cloud: An update from the Crown Commercial Service04/08/2022 10:15:00
Changes to launch dates for Digital Outcomes 6 and G-Cloud 13
Preparations intensify ahead of WRC-2303/08/2022 16:15:00
UK regulator Ofcom, the European Commission, and the EU’s spectrum advisory group RSPG have all launched consultations on their positions for the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23).