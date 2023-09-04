NRLA acquires Safe2 and launches new digital platform for members

Private landlords will find it easier to ensure rental properties meet all required standards thanks to investment in new services by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).

The NRLA has purchased Safe2, a provider of all forms of property safety certification. It provides landlords with a single service to ensure gas, electrical safety and energy performance certificates are up to date.

When a safety check determines that a property has not met legal minimum standards, Safe2 can provide a quote for whatever remedial work might need to be undertaken to address any outstanding issues. Where they rectify the problem, they will re-test the relevant system free of charge. Aside from these benefits, NRLA members will also be entitled to a five per cent discount when using any of Safe2’s services.

The NRLA has also launched its new online property management tool, ‘Portfolio’. The digital platform, which is free for all NRLA members, will make the lettings process more efficient by providing landlords with a single place to manage all aspects of a tenancy.

Portfolio’s functionality means users can create tenancy agreements, organise property viewings, manage all communications with tenants, and ensure landlords are complying with their legal obligations.

The platform also gives landlords easy access to the NRLA’s award winning advice services. Likewise, members will be able to use the information on Portfolio to advertise rooms and properties to let on Rightmove and Zoopla.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“The vast majority of landlords already provide safe and decent housing. But with major reforms to the sector on the way, we want to make it easier for landlords to meet all their legal obligations, manage their properties and provide the best service possible to their tenants. “The investment being made by the NRLA in new technologies and digital services will help us to achieve these objectives. It will ensure responsible landlords are easily able to meet their legal requirements, at the same time as giving tenants greater confidence that the properties they rent are safe and secure.”

James Kent, Managing Director of Safe2, said: