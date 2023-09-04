National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
NRLA acquires Safe2 and launches new digital platform for members
Private landlords will find it easier to ensure rental properties meet all required standards thanks to investment in new services by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).
The NRLA has purchased Safe2, a provider of all forms of property safety certification. It provides landlords with a single service to ensure gas, electrical safety and energy performance certificates are up to date.
When a safety check determines that a property has not met legal minimum standards, Safe2 can provide a quote for whatever remedial work might need to be undertaken to address any outstanding issues. Where they rectify the problem, they will re-test the relevant system free of charge. Aside from these benefits, NRLA members will also be entitled to a five per cent discount when using any of Safe2’s services.
The NRLA has also launched its new online property management tool, ‘Portfolio’. The digital platform, which is free for all NRLA members, will make the lettings process more efficient by providing landlords with a single place to manage all aspects of a tenancy.
Portfolio’s functionality means users can create tenancy agreements, organise property viewings, manage all communications with tenants, and ensure landlords are complying with their legal obligations.
The platform also gives landlords easy access to the NRLA’s award winning advice services. Likewise, members will be able to use the information on Portfolio to advertise rooms and properties to let on Rightmove and Zoopla.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“The vast majority of landlords already provide safe and decent housing. But with major reforms to the sector on the way, we want to make it easier for landlords to meet all their legal obligations, manage their properties and provide the best service possible to their tenants.
“The investment being made by the NRLA in new technologies and digital services will help us to achieve these objectives. It will ensure responsible landlords are easily able to meet their legal requirements, at the same time as giving tenants greater confidence that the properties they rent are safe and secure.”
James Kent, Managing Director of Safe2, said:
“Safe2 has already been partnering with the NRLA, and today’s announcement is a great step forward. It demonstrates the NRLA’s commitment to giving landlords all the tools they need to ensure the properties they rent remain safe.
“I look forward to working as part of the NRLA team to ensure we continue to provide the services landlords and tenants need in an ever-challenging environment for the rental market.”
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA National Conference: Michael Gove confirmed as keynote speaker29/08/2023 11:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association recently (24 August 2023) confirmed that Michael Gove, Secretary of State at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities will be the keynote speaker at the NRLA’s National Conference.
Landlords not to blame for childminding crisis22/08/2023 15:15:15
The NRLA has responded to a call from the Government which encourages landlords to be more 'open-minded' when tenants ask to operate as childminders from their rental property.
NRLA announces new partnership with Currys Business21/08/2023 14:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) confirms the launch of a new partnership with Currys Business – one of Europe’s leading specialist electrical & telecommunications retailers.
Landlords twice as likely to sell property as buy18/08/2023 16:05:00
Private landlords are more than twice as likely to sell properties than they are to purchase them, according to new research published today.
Government must act to protect rental market as Bank again hikes interest rates03/08/2023 16:25:00
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has today taken the decision to raise the base rate to 5.25% - the fourteenth occasion on which it has decided to increase rates since 2008.
Gove calls for delay to rented housing energy efficiency plans - NRLA responds25/07/2023 16:15:00
The NRLA has responded to comments by Housing Secretary Michael Gove MP suggesting that energy efficiency proposals for landlords should be delayed in light of the significant financial pressures they now face across the market.
Bank of England forecasts major rise in landlord mortgage costs13/07/2023 11:15:00
The Bank of England yesterday published its latest Financial Stability Report, in which it is confirmed that average monthly repayments for buy-to-let mortgage holders will go up by approximately £275 by the end of 2025.
Independent landlords "vital" to a fair rental market Housing Secretary tells NRLA05/07/2023 11:15:00
Independent landlords are “vital” to ensuring a fair and functioning private rented sector, the Housing Secretary has said.