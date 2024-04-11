NRLA agrees new partnership with GetGround

Today, the NRLA welcomes our new partner GetGround, the all-in-one property investment platform for buy-to-let landlords looking to find, structure, and manage their UK limited companies.

NRLA members can now take advantage of this partnership to facilitate their buy-to-let property investment experience from all angles – besides buying and selling investment properties, limited company structures can help increase tax efficiencies, and optimise inheritance planning.

GetGround offers a range of services to help investors achieve higher returns. Tasks which GetGround can assist NRLA members include the following:

Creating a new limited company

Bookkeeping, accounting, tax filing, and administrative support for existing limited companies

Opening a landlord-optimised business account

Finding a vetted new build or tenanted secondary property

Selling a property, tenanted or not, to an active community of landlords and agents.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, said:

“The private rented sector has changed enormously in recent years. This collaboration is a demonstration of the NRLA’s ongoing pledge to provide our members with innovative and dynamic solutions to the challenges of letting property in 2024. “The NRLA’s partnership with GetGround exemplifies our commitment to helping landlords manage their property investments and in turn promote the growth of a healthy, sustainable, private rented sector.”

Moubin Faizullah-Khan, Founder and CEO of GetGround, said:

“Over the years at GetGround, we have grown and developed our products significantly, driven by constant feedback from landlords on our platform to create services that work seamlessly for all parts of the property investment journey. “In collaborating with the NRLA, UK's largest landlord association, we aim to further increase the impact of hassle-free property investment for both seasoned and first-time investors, and are excited to connect with landlords from all over the world to do so.”

If you would like to learn more about the NRLA's partnership with GetGround, click here for further details.

