NRLA and Crisis to host networking event for Welsh landlords
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) is today pleased to announce that it will jointly host a Networking and Information Event with our valued partner, and leading homelessness charity, Crisis.
The event will take place on Tuesday 5 March 2024, between 17:30 and 19:00, at the Crisis Skylight Building in Swansea. We invite landlords active in the private rented sector in Neath, Port Talbot and Swansea to register their interest in attending here.
This event provides an opportunity to find out more from the NRLA about our work in the Welsh private rental market and from the Crisis South Wales Skylight on homelessness and the support they provide to help people find a place to call home. We invite all landlords to come along to talk about the ways the private rented sector can continue to play its role as an essential provider of homes across Wales.
Steven Bletsoe, Operations Manager in Wales at the NRLA, said:
“This landmark event brings together some of Wales’ leading landlord and homelessness advocates to discuss practical ways we can all work together to build a better PRS for all.
“It is a fantastic opportunity for landlords and housing professionals to come together constructively to tackle the challenges facing the Welsh PRS.
“We believe that this event will help build stronger connections between landlords and organisations that seek to create a healthy and sustainable private rental sector for all.”
Ashella Lewis, Director of Crisis’ South Wales Skylight, said:
“We’re really excited to be running a networking and information event with NRLA next month.
“Here at our Skylight in South Wales, we support people who are experiencing homelessness to find and settle into stable homes. Rented properties are a key part of this – giving people a safe space to call home.
“We’re lucky to be working with some fantastic estate agents and landlords across our local area in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea. The event on 5 March is a great opportunity to come along, network with others and find out more about homelessness and the support we provide here at our Skylight - we hope to see you there!”
If you’d like to sign up to attend this event, click here to reserve your place on the NRLA’s booking page.
Notes to Editors
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It tweets @NRLAssociation.
- You can register your interest in attending this event by clicking here to reserve your place.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news-nrla-and-crisis-to-host-networking-event-for-welsh-landlords
