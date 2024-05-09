NRLA announces latest roster of Wales on Tour events

Following last year’s successful calendar of events, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) is pleased to confirm the dates for its 2024 Wales On Tour sessions.

With a range of insightful sessions set to occur throughout the year, we can confirm that Wales On Tour events will take place on the following dates:

23 May, Cardiff

4 July, Llandudno

3 September, Aberystwyth

12 November, Llanelli

Landlords, Letting Agents and all those with an interest in property can reserve a free place at this year’s Cardiff event, by accessing our sign up page here.

Aside from offering an array of different seminars designed to provide cutting-edge insight into current market trends, the NRLA’s ‘On Tour’ events also provide an invaluable opportunity for members to network.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the NRLA, yesterday said:

“We look forward to delivering more NRLA On Tour events across Wales over the course of this year following the resounding success of last year’s sessions. “Besides giving delegates the chance to learn more from industry experts about the Welsh Government’s focus over the coming year, our events will offer a not to be missed opportunity to hear about how NRLA are making life easier for members, with its range of benefits including compliance platforms Safe2 and NRLA Portfolio.”

Members who would like to sign up for the Cardiff event, please follow the link here.

