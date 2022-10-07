National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA announces new Carpetright partnership
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has announced the start of a new partnership with Carpetright, one of the UK’s leading providers of floor coverings and beds.
This new partnership will ensure the NRLA’s members receive a range of benefits designed to help them furnish their rental properties.
This collaboration means the NRLA’s nearly 100,000 members will now receive exclusive promotions from Carpetright across all their carpet and vinyl flooring & accessories, as well as their bed and mattress ranges. Members will also be able to use the promotions in addition to other reductions on products offered by Carpetright to their customers.
The NRLA’s new relationship with Carpetright demonstrates the NRLA’s ongoing commitment to widen the range of benefits enjoyed by its members.
NRLA members can now arrange for an in-home consultant to measure all rooms in their properties with a view to assessing their needs and providing a quote thereafter.
Alex Rogers, Head of B2B Partnerships at Carpetright, recently said:
“We’re delighted to be working with the NRLA as we continue to grow our range of B2B partnerships across the UK. With this partnership, we are looking forward to delivering fantastic service and value to NRLA members for their flooring and bedding needs.
“We’ve transformed homes across the UK for more than 30 years and are ideally positioned to support NRLA members wherever they are in the country and look forward to building relationships with them as our partnership develops.”
Samuel Croasdale, Head of Partnerships and Innovations at the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“With many landlords keen to ensure their properties are up to spec, our partnership with Carpetright will provide them with an ideal chance to furnish their properties with new carpets and beds.
“As the country is currently going through the cost-of-living crisis, exclusive promotions are really appreciated, in order to elevate some of that financial strain that many people are experiencing throughout the UK. I’m extremely thankful to Carpetright for giving our members this bonus and look forward to working collaboratively together.”
You can read more about the benefits which members will receive as a result of this partnership here.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/NRLA-announces-new-carpetright-partnership
