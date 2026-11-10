NRLA announces new collaboration with IKEA

Landlords across England and Wales can now access exclusive discounts on IKEA home furnishings and kitchens through a new collaboration between the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) and IKEA.

This new relationship means that NRLA members in England and Wales who join IKEA’s Business Network will now receive the following benefits:

A 5% discount on all home furnishing products sold by IKEA on its online portal.

A 10% discount on all kitchens sold by IKEA either in-store or online.

IKEA for Business goes beyond furniture, offering end-to-end support to help businesses create functional, inspiring spaces. From planning and interior design to delivery and installation, dedicated business specialists provide tailored solutions for organisations of every size. Businesses can connect with the team remotely or visit their nearest IKEA store for expert purchasing support and project consultation. Further details on how to access these benefits can be found here.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:

“Whether landlords are furnishing a new property, replacing a kitchen or making improvements between tenancies, the costs can quickly add up. “Our collaboration with IKEA is about helping members manage those costs while continuing to provide good-quality homes for their tenants. “With discounts on everything from everyday furnishings to kitchens, this is another practical benefit of NRLA membership, and we're delighted to be working with such a well-known and trusted brand.”

Asa Fermandell, Country Manager for IKEA Business UK&IE yesterday said:

"We’re happy to collaborate with the NRLA and support landlords across England and Wales through the IKEA Business Network. We understand the importance of creating functional, comfortable and affordable homes, and this new relationship will help NRLA members access quality home furnishing solutions at great value." "Whether landlords are furnishing a single property, refreshing interiors between tenancies, or undertaking larger kitchen projects, we look forward to helping them create better everyday living environments for their tenants through our range of products and services."

About the NRLA

The UK's largest membership organisation for private residential landlords, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) supports and represents more than 115,000 members across England and Wales.

Notes to Editors