NRLA announces new partnership with Crisis

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) recently (14 December 2022) announced its new partnership with Crisis, the national charity for homeless people.

With Crisis already working with many landlords in order to place individuals and families in accommodation, they now stand to benefit from the many advantages of NRLA membership.

As a result of this new relationship, Crisis will be able to work more easily with private landlords to house people. These individuals will receive enhanced support to sustain tenancies, including training and telephone advice line services.

The NRLA is set to assist with the recruitment of more landlords to the scheme. Though this collaboration, both organisations will be able to play an even greater role in helping reduce homelessness across the UK by improving access to the private rented sector.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:

“This partnership recognises the importance that the private rented sector and responsible landlords play in providing safe, decent and secure accommodation, and gives practical support to both renters and landlords to sustain tenancies. “We are delighted to be starting this innovative project with our friends at Crisis. Unlike some housing charities, Crisis works practically to assist homeless individuals to secure homes, get back on their feet and maintain tenancies for the long-term. “We at the NRLA identify closely with this approach and believe that by working together we can go some way towards ending homelessness across the UK.”

Matt Downie, Chief Executive of Crisis, recently said: