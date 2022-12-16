National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
NRLA announces new partnership with Crisis
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) recently (14 December 2022) announced its new partnership with Crisis, the national charity for homeless people.
With Crisis already working with many landlords in order to place individuals and families in accommodation, they now stand to benefit from the many advantages of NRLA membership.
As a result of this new relationship, Crisis will be able to work more easily with private landlords to house people. These individuals will receive enhanced support to sustain tenancies, including training and telephone advice line services.
The NRLA is set to assist with the recruitment of more landlords to the scheme. Though this collaboration, both organisations will be able to play an even greater role in helping reduce homelessness across the UK by improving access to the private rented sector.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“This partnership recognises the importance that the private rented sector and responsible landlords play in providing safe, decent and secure accommodation, and gives practical support to both renters and landlords to sustain tenancies.
“We are delighted to be starting this innovative project with our friends at Crisis. Unlike some housing charities, Crisis works practically to assist homeless individuals to secure homes, get back on their feet and maintain tenancies for the long-term.
“We at the NRLA identify closely with this approach and believe that by working together we can go some way towards ending homelessness across the UK.”
Matt Downie, Chief Executive of Crisis, recently said:
“If we have enough secure, affordable properties for people to rent, thousands of people can avoid falling into homelessness.
“That’s why we are delighted to work with the NRLA, drawing on their wealth of experience to support and identify landlords who want to be part of the solution to ending homelessness, while improving the experience for tenants and landlords alike.
“Together we’ll be offering a range of tailored services and advice to landlords, supporting them to take on tenancies, with confidence and security, with people who have previously been homeless.
“This includes a designated point of contact throughout the tenancy, matching the right tenant to the property, mediation and tenancy breakdown prevention and free rental insurance.
“This partnership provides an important opportunity for Crisis and the NRLA to join forces to make the Private Rented Sector a better and fairer place for all involved.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/NRLA-announces-new-partnership-with-Crisis
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Police and councils failing to tackle anti-social tenants, finds new NRLA research13/12/2022 14:15:00
New data published today by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) reveals the extent of the misery communities now endure due to the failure of police and local authorities to tackle anti-social behaviour in the private rented sector.
NRLA responds to Minister's acknowledgement of PRS' supply and demand crisis12/12/2022 16:15:00
Following the publication of a letter by the Minister for the Private Rented Sector Felicity Buchan MP which was sent to the Levelling Up, Housing & Communites Committee, the NRLA has issued its own response to the Minister's acknowledgement of the many issues currently impacting the market.
Autumn statement a missed opportunity to boost housing supply21/11/2022 16:15:00
NRLA recently (17 November 2022) responded to the Chancellor’s decision to cut the Capital Gains Tax allowance in the Autumn Statement, and retain the rented housing Stamp Duty Levy
Landlords respond to Mayor of London's summit on private rented sector15/11/2022 16:15:00
The NRLA were contacted to respond to a story announcing that Sadiq Khan has plans to hold an emergency summit, due to the cost of living crisis, and rents rising.
Landlords call on new housing secretary to get rental reform right for landlords and tenants31/10/2022 14:15:00
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently (26 October 2022) responded to confirmation of Michael Gove’s reappointment as Housing Secretary.
One month countdown : NRLA confirms minister for PRS as keynote speaker25/10/2022 11:15:00
The NRLA, the largest membership association for landlords, recently (21 October 2022) announced new speakers for the National Landlord Conference.
Landlords respond to reports on future of Government rental reform plans12/10/2022 14:15:00
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association yesterday responded to reports in The Times that the Government is considering scrapping plans to end Section 21, ‘no explanation’ repossessions.
NRLA announces new Carpetright partnership07/10/2022 12:33:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has announced the start of a new partnership with Carpetright, one of the UK’s leading providers of floor coverings and beds.