NRLA announces new partnership with Currys Business
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) confirms the launch of a new partnership with Currys Business – one of Europe’s leading specialist electrical & telecommunications retailers.
Today’s news means that members will benefit from expert advice on how they can best equip their rental properties with cost-effective appliances, including fridge freezers, ovens and dishwashers.
Members will also receive a discount of up to 5% on all technology ordered either online, via one of Currys’ business hubs, or UK contact centres.
The partnership means members will be eligible for further additional discounts and exclusive offers throughout the year.
As an extra benefit, members will be able to take advantage of extended payment terms with the option of paying for appliances up to 30 days after placing an order.
Responding to the announcement of this partnership, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“We’re excited to be partnering with an organisation as highly-regarded as Currys Business, which has a scale and reach which will go a long way towards helping our members deliver the best possible private rented accommodation whilst keeping costs down.
“Our new partnership also adds to the already impressive array of benefits which current and prospective members enjoy as part of their NRLA subscription.”
Jason Stubbs, Director of Currys Business, added:
“Thanks to this new partnership, NRLA members investing in amazing technology can unlock great savings on over 30,000 products available through Currys Business.
“With such a wide range of available items, it’s also important that customers get the right advice when making purchasing decisions, and that’s why our dedicated business advisors will be on hand to ensure they make the right investments when it comes to equipping their rental properties.”
Discount information, along with other advantages the partnership has for NRLA members, can be found here.
