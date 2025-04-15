NRLA announces new partnership with Litta

The NRLA has agreed a new partnership with Litta, the UK’s leading on-demand, digital-first waste removal service. By combining smart technology with a trusted network of ethical waste partners, they make waste collection seamless, responsible and hassle-free for NRLA members.

This latest partnership builds on the NRLA’s already impressive offering for members, providing as it does a cost-effective solution to all waste management issues.

Litta provides a top-quality service across the UK, offering same-day collection and 24/7 support on all waste management requirements.

Their waste collection services ensure Litta contractors are able to deal with general rubbish and detritus in rental properties, including ‘left behind’ furniture, garden waste and DIY debris. Litta prioritises recycling and upcycling measures and is also able to handle commercial waste, white goods, electrical appliances as well as skip hire.

This new partnership means that NRLA members can benefit from exclusive discounts on Litta’s services, including:

5% off all waste removal bookings

Same-day and next-day collections – waste can now be removed within your timeframe, without unnecessary delays

Hassle-free booking – get an instant quote and book your collection in a matter of seconds

Live tracking and proof of disposal, meaning you can keep up to date on when are and where your waste is collected and disposed of.

Fully licensed and compliant service – Digital Waste Transfer Notes are provided for every collection

Portal access – Get advanced analytics, real-time job updates and monthly waste reports (only available to commercial clients who meet collection requirements)

Sam Croasdale, Deputy Director of Commercial Partnerships and Innovation at the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Litta to offer our members a smart, efficient, and responsible solution for waste removal. “Managing rental properties comes with its challenges, with waste being one of them. This partnership will provide landlords with a means of dealing with this issue quickly and with the minimum of fuss. “More to the point, Litta’s commitment to sustainability makes them a perfect fit for the NRLA.”

Aaron Marc Georgiou, Founder and CEO of Litta, recently said:

“We’re proud to be partnering with the NRLA to support landlords with fast, reliable, and responsible waste removal. “Rental properties can generate all kinds of waste, and we know how important it is to get things cleared quickly — with complete traceability and full price transparency. “With same-day collections, live tracking and a strong commitment to sustainability, we’re making waste removal simpler and smarter. We’re excited to bring that to NRLA members across the UK.”

About Litta

Litta is the UK’s leading on-demand, digital-first waste removal service, transforming how waste is collected, processed, and tracked.

We combine smart technology with a trusted network of ethical waste partners to make waste collection seamless, responsible, and hassle-free. From instant booking and secure payments to live tracking and before-and-after photos, we offer complete transparency at every step.

Since launching in 2019, we’ve grown rapidly — now rated Excellent on Trustpilot with over 17,000 reviews and more than 127,000 jobs completed. With nationwide coverage, same-day collections, and 24/7 support, Litta is the go-to choice for landlords across the UK.

Our mission is to revolutionise waste collection, tackle fly-tipping, and set new standards for ethical disposal. With over 40,000 tonnes already diverted from landfill, we’re redefining what waste removal should be: fast, fair, and built for the future.

