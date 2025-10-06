NRLA calls on Welsh landlords to attend national conference

As the Welsh private rented sector continues to face significant legislative upheavals, the NRLA calls on landlords in Wales to register for its annual conference in November., where a key focus will be on preparedness, ahead of next year’s Senedd elections.

With polls predicting a hotly-contested race, and housing a key issue for all parties, it has never been more important for landlords and agents to be over the issues. With a little more than 6-months to go before the polls open, the NRLA Conference is a great opportunity to come together to discuss and learn more about the implications for investment, regulation and the future of landlording.

Taking place at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on 5 November, the all-day event will provide Welsh landlords with the chance to hear from our expert speaker line-up and exhibitors about how to address the consequences of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act.

Headline speakers include broadcaster Steph McGovern, NRLA Chief Executive Ben Beadle, and Housing Ombudsman Richard Blakeway – with more names still to be announced.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:

"Welsh landlords continue to face a period of significant change – whether it be as a result of increased energy efficiency standards, or what the elections will hold in store for the PRS in Wales. “Our housing conference is a chance for Welsh landlords to hear from leading experts in the PRS which can help them meet the challenges ahead.”

Event Details: