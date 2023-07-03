NRLA: Labour right to say rent controls would not work

Following the news that Shadow Housing Secretary Lisa Nandy MP has confirmed that Labour will not be supporting the introduction of a rent freeze, the NRLA has provided its response to this important development.

Speaking at the Housing 23 Conference in Manchester, Nandy argued that rent controls are a "sticking plaster", and that their introduction is only likely to worsen the country's ongoing homelessness crisis.

Expanding on these remarks the Shadow Housing Secretary also explained how, "when housebuilding is falling off a cliff and buy to let landlords are leaving the market, rent controls that cut rents for some will almost certainly leave others homeless".

Responding to these comments, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association recently said: