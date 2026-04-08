National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
NRLA launches new Ofqual-recognised qualification for landlords and letting agents
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) today announces the launch of its upgraded Level 3 ‘Managing Property & Residential Lettings’ qualification, ahead of the arrival of the Renters’ Rights Act on 1 May.
The course, primarily aimed at landlords, lettings agents and property managers, allows those who have successfully completed it to apply for the use of post-nominal letters (MNRLA) after their names.
For those pursuing NRLA accreditation, which is widely recognised by local authorities and licensing bodies, the certificate provides 12 CPD points.
Those who wish to enrol can register now where it can be completed remotely and offers the following benefits:
- A refined understanding of the key regulations which underpin the private rented sector.
- A wider-ranging skillset, which will ensure all those who complete the qualification will be well versed on private rented sector best practice.
- Greater awareness of the legal requirements to observe across the rental market.
The new qualification launches ahead of the most significant legislative upheaval in the private rented sector for decades and it will prepare property professionals thoroughly for the impact these changes will have on their businesses – as well as serve as a demonstrable sign of professionalism to renters.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“This new qualification will equip all manner of property professionals with the tools to excel and provide a first-class experience for renters.
“With radical reforms a matter of weeks away, this qualification is for those who want to thrive and not just survive the Renters’ Rights Act.”
About the NRLA
The UK's largest membership organisation for private residential landlords, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) supports and represents more than 110,000 members across England and Wales.
Notes
- If you have any queries in relation to this announcement, please contact the NRLA Press Office at press@nrla.org.uk
- This qualification encompasses 5 key units: ‘Health, Safety & Security in Lettings’, ‘Legal Concepts and Agency Responsibilities’, ‘Lettings Practice & Compliance’, ‘Legislative Obligations & Enforcement’, and ‘Ending Tenancies, Possession and Checkouts’.
- To sign up for the Course or find our more, visit Managing Property & Residential Lettings, Level 3 Certificate with Post Nominals (MNRLA) | NRLA
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/nrla-launches-new-ofqual-recognised-qualification-for-landlords-and-letting-agents
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA calls on Government to address retrofitting skills gap | NRLA30/03/2026 16:15:00
The NRLA is arguing that the retrofitting skills gap will impede the Government’s proposed reforms to the methodology used to assess rental properties’ energy performance certificates.
North West and North East councils letting rogue landlords off the hook | NRLA30/03/2026 12:33:00
Rogue landlords across the North West (NW) and North East (NE) are being let off the hook.
NRLA calls on Government to address retrofitting skills gap30/03/2026 09:15:00
The NRLA is arguing that the retrofitting skills gap will impede the Government’s proposed reforms to the methodology used to assess rental properties’ energy performance certificates.
London councils letting rogue landlords off the hook20/03/2026 16:15:00
Rogue landlords across the capital are being let off the hook as new data shows councils in London have collected just a third of the total fines issued to them.
NRLA members MTD ready through partnership with Taxd13/03/2026 11:10:00
The NRLA is excited to announce its new partnership with HMRC-recognised digital tax filing platform, Taxd, strengthening the capabilities of its Portfolio management system and helping members prepare for the introduction of Making Tax Digital for Income Tax (MTD).
Councils letting rogue landlords off the hook06/03/2026 14:15:00
Rogue landlords are being let off the hook as new data shows councils have collected just a quarter of the total fines issued to them.
Landlords to save up to £500 as Government increases EV charge point grants27/02/2026 12:10:00
The NRLA has endorsed a Government announcement confirming a significant expansion in grant funding for electric vehicle (EV) charge points.
New guidance will prevent chaos in student housing market27/02/2026 11:10:00
New guidance published by the Government will prevent chaos in the student housing market when the Renters’ Rights Act is implemented from 1st May.