NRLA launches new Ofqual-recognised qualification for landlords and letting agents

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) today announces the launch of its upgraded Level 3 ‘Managing Property & Residential Lettings’ qualification, ahead of the arrival of the Renters’ Rights Act on 1 May.

The course, primarily aimed at landlords, lettings agents and property managers, allows those who have successfully completed it to apply for the use of post-nominal letters (MNRLA) after their names.

For those pursuing NRLA accreditation, which is widely recognised by local authorities and licensing bodies, the certificate provides 12 CPD points.

Those who wish to enrol can register now where it can be completed remotely and offers the following benefits:

A refined understanding of the key regulations which underpin the private rented sector.

A wider-ranging skillset, which will ensure all those who complete the qualification will be well versed on private rented sector best practice.

Greater awareness of the legal requirements to observe across the rental market.

The new qualification launches ahead of the most significant legislative upheaval in the private rented sector for decades and it will prepare property professionals thoroughly for the impact these changes will have on their businesses – as well as serve as a demonstrable sign of professionalism to renters.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“This new qualification will equip all manner of property professionals with the tools to excel and provide a first-class experience for renters. “With radical reforms a matter of weeks away, this qualification is for those who want to thrive and not just survive the Renters’ Rights Act.”

About the NRLA

The UK's largest membership organisation for private residential landlords, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) supports and represents more than 110,000 members across England and Wales.

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