National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
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NRLA Living launches at UKREiiF
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), in partnership with real estate advisers Bidwells, is launching NRLA Living to better support large portfolio landlords, Build to Rent (BTR) operators, investors, funders and associated professional services companies – alongside its core and growing membership.
This new offering, announced at UKREiiF, provides high-quality market insights to help subscribers plan and manage their portfolios more effectively. Its cutting-edge analysis means users can draw from clear, informed practical guidance on how they can equip themselves to maximise operational efficiency.
With regulatory pressures making it tougher than ever to be a landlord, let alone running complex, large scale portfolios, NRLA Living will also ensure subscribers have the tools to manage risk and make better informed investment decisions over the long term.
NRLA Living’s services are designed explicitly for those landlords, investors, operators and businesses who oversee large, complex, scaling portfolios looking for ways to stay compliant with current regulations or optimise their operations.
By benefitting from the NRLA’s wide-ranging rented sector expertise subscribers can also feel confident that they are receiving support from an organisation that is at the forefront of shaping UK regulations and promoting responsible landlords of all shapes and sizes.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:
“The PRS is undergoing once in a generation reforms, and the acute shortage of rented homes is creating significant issues for tenants.
“Traditional private landlords are pivotal to the future of the PRS and central to the NRLA’s mission, but we recognise the need for a diversity of offer if we are to meet demand.
“The launch of NRLA Living to support portfolio landlords and institutional investors with NRLA’s sector leading advice, compliance support, market intelligence and a voice that champions responsible landlords of all kinds, comes at a critical moment for the PRS - and at a time when Government most needs landlords to have confidence, to help them solve the housing challenges now and in the future”.
Iain Murray, Partner and Head of Operational Living at Bidwells yesterday said:
“Institutional‑backed residential portfolios at scale are becoming increasingly important to the UK’s housing mix, but operators, investors and businesses are facing unprecedented regulatory and operational complexity. NRLA Living arrives at exactly the right moment, giving large‑scale landlords, Investors and Build to Rent operators the clarity, insight and practical support they need to run efficient, compliant and resilient portfolios.
“At Bidwells, we see first‑hand how vital high‑quality data and informed guidance are to making confident long‑term investment decisions. Partnering with the NRLA on this new service means we can help accelerate the evolution of the UK’s operational living sector and support the organisations delivering the homes our communities urgently need.”
Notes
- Keen to learn more about what NRLA Living provides users? You can read more about its subscriber offering here.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/nrla-living-launches-at-ukreiif
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