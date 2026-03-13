NRLA members MTD ready through partnership with Taxd

The NRLA is excited to announce its new partnership with HMRC-recognised digital tax filing platform, Taxd, strengthening the capabilities of its Portfolio management system and helping members prepare for the introduction of Making Tax Digital for Income Tax (MTD).

The partnership will enable landlords using Portfolio to manage their property finances through a seamless connection with Taxd, and their MTD compatible digital tax return software.

With MTD coming into effect from 6 April 2026, users of NRLA Portfolio can ensure they are MTD-compliant by reporting income and expenses to HMRC quarterly and filing annual returns.

As part of the partnership, NRLA members will also benefit from access to discounted rates for Taxd services, alongside a streamlined experience when using it with Portfolio.

Arjun Kumar, Co-Founder of Taxd says:

"Landlords are currently navigating a storm of regulatory and tax changes. While Making Tax Digital is often viewed as another burden, this partnership with the NRLA proves that the right support can turn compliance into a competitive advantage.



“We’re combining the NRLA’s unparalleled sector support with Taxd’s property tax support to ensure no landlord is left behind in the digital transition."

Ben Beadle, CEO of NRLA said:

“With landlords facing growing regulatory pressures, our partnership with Taxd is an essential step towards supplying NRLA members with a seamless, end-to-end, property management and compliance system.

“Thanks to this relationship, NRLA members need not look elsewhere for support transitioning to digital record keeping and tax compliance. When Making Tax Digital’s changes come into effect on the 6th of April, Taxd and NRLA’s combined services will guide landlords through this transition, offering an easy, hassle-free system for filing tax returns electronically.”

About NRLA Portfolio

The NRLA’s Portfolio management system gives landlords the necessary tools to effectively manage their rental properties.

The platform’s high-quality functionality means users can stay compliant with regulations, track rent, keep on top of tax requirements, and create tenancy agreements with the minimum of fuss.

If you’d like to sign up to use Portfolio, or want to learn more about the user benefits it provides, click here for further details.

About Taxd

Tax prep is expensive, the process old-school and service sub-par. Taxd offers a user-friendly, affordable solution that is MTD-compatible, and empowers taxpayers to file their returns efficiently and accurately. By automating much of the process and providing expert guidance, Taxd significantly reduces the time and cost associated with tax preparation.

Notes to Editors