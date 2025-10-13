National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA Partners with ArcAirTech to Support Landlords in Meeting New Housing Standards
The National Residential Landlords Association has announced a new partnership with ArcAirTech, a leading innovator in mould remediation and air purification technology, to help landlords prepare for the introduction of Awaab’s Law and the extension of the Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector.
ArcAirTech provides industry-leading mould remediation and air purification solutions designed specifically for residential properties. Their proprietary technology removes up to 99.9% of mould spores from the air, on surfaces, and within porous materials. The system also eliminates VOCs, pathogens, allergens, and odours, helping property professionals meet the highest health and safety standards — including forthcoming regulatory requirements under Awaab’s Law.
This partnership comes at a crucial time for the private rented sector. With Awaab’s Law set to be extended beyond social housing, private landlords will soon have a legal responsibility to address damp and mould hazards within strict timeframes. In addition, the forthcoming Decent Homes Standard will place greater emphasis on ensuring rental properties are free from serious hazards and offer tenants a safe place to live.
Under the new partnership, NRLA members will benefit from:
• An exclusive 10% discount on all ArcAirTech products.
• Free replacement filter with the Fixed ARC.
• Free delivery on ArcAirTech products.
Christopher Thomas, Director of ArcAirTech, says:
“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with the NRLA, who continue to demonstrate their value to the sector by connecting landlords with trusted suppliers that support both landlords and their tenants.
“At ArcAirTech, we’re committed to helping property owners create safer, healthier living environments and this partnership is a big step towards making that possible at scale.
“With growing pressure on landlords to meet new housing standards and tackle persistent issues like mould, our fast-acting technology — tested in real homes and proven to deliver results — offers a practical, reliable solution.
“We look forward to working closely with the NRLA and its members to improve housing quality and tenant wellbeing across the private rented sector.”
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, said:
“Landlords want to provide decent, well-maintained homes. Our partnership with ArcAirTech gives landlords access to proven technology that can make a notable difference in tackling mould and improving indoor air quality.
“As new housing standards come into force, this partnership will be essential in supporting responsible landlords while also safeguarding tenants’ wellbeing.”
About ArcAirTech
We provide fast-acting air systems designed to eliminate up to 99.9% of surface and airborne mould spores. By utilising our nature based technology, we keep both tenants and properties safe.
About the NRLA
The UK's largest membership organisation for private residential landlords, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) supports and represents more than 110,000 members across England and Wales.
Notes to editors
- For more information about the NRLA, visit www.nrla.org.uk. For media enquiries, contact press@nrla.org.uk.
- For more information about ArcAirTech, click here.
- ArcAirTech has been shown to be up to 99.9% effective in removing mould spores from the air, from surfaces and within porous materials, as a result of extensive lab work conducted by its team which has conducted extensive testing on the impact of its mould remediation solutions.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/nrla-partners-with-arcairtech-to-support-landlords-in-meeting-new-housing-standards
