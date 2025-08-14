National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA partners with Hybr to transform the future of renting
The National Residential Landlords Association is pleased to announce a new partnership with leading online student and graduate lettings platform Hybr. The platform connects students and young professionals with high quality rented accommodation, whilst at the same time offering top-notch lettings management tools to private landlords, and agents.
This partnership brings together the UK’s leading landlord membership body and a next-generation PropTech platform built specifically for student lettings. This collaboration will help landlords and agents cut through administrative delays and let properties faster, just as demand from student renters continues to surge across the UK. In short, the NRLA and Hybr are aligned in their goal to make renting simpler, smarter, and more accessible – from start to finish.
Sam Croasdale, Deputy Director of Commercial Partnerships at the NRLA, yesterday commented:
“In a sector that’s increasingly digital, fragmented and competitive, our members need simple, powerful tools to help them let properties quickly, transparently and with confidence. Hybr’s platform makes that possible for student and HMO landlords wanting to find trustworthy student tenants."
Hannah Chappatte, Founder of Hybr, yesterday said:
“We built Hybr to take the chaos out of student and HMO lettings. Letting agents and landlords are drowning in unqualified enquiries from multiple channels, juggling too many tools, and losing hours to manual admin.”
“Hybr brings it all into one place, automating the grunt work, and helping you make the most of every lead. It's about turning lettings from reactive to proactive, and giving operators the time and tools to actually let, and focus on the renter experience."
What Hybr Delivers
For student landlords and agents, Hybr offers a suite of features designed to streamline lettings and boost listing performance.
These include:
- Easily manage enquiries across all channels, from Rightmove, Zoopla, OTM, UniHomes, in one simple dashboard.
- Market individual rooms and entire houses
- Automated responses & maximised demand: Hybr automatically responds & redirects applicants to similar properties.
- Qualify leads up-front: focus on the best matched applicants (all applicants get a score 0-100%)
- Automate viewing scheduling: schedule back-to-back viewings automatically with reminders, and sync with your calendar to eliminate missed appointments.
This new partnership means that NRLA members can benefit from exclusive discounts on Hybr’s services, including discounted landlord pricing (with an upfront fee) which works as follows:
- 1 property uploaded to Hybr = £100 discount
- 2 properties = £95 discount
- 3 properties = £90 discount
- 4 properties = £85 discount
- 5 properties = £80 discount
- 6+ properties = £75 discount
Or, reach out directly to sign up to their discounted subscription package.
The collaboration comes at a critical time with demand for rental housing rapidly increasing, and growing calls for digital-first solutions that serve the interests of both tenants and landlords alike. The partnership will prove particularly useful to NRLA members in the run-up to the start of the academic year during August and September.
