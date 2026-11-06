National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
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NRLA partners with Kamma Climate to help landlords cut the cost of energy efficiency upgrades
New partnership gives NRLA members free access to personalised property upgrade plans ahead of the 2030 energy efficiency deadline.
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has announced a new strategic partnership with Kamma Climate to help landlords identify the most cost-effective ways to improve the energy efficiency of their rental properties.
Under the partnership, NRLA members will receive free access to Kamma Climate's Property Upgrade Tool, which uses property data to identify potential improvements and help landlords plan a practical, cost-conscious route towards the Government's new energy efficiency requirements. As part of this new partnership, NRLA members will also benefit from a 5% discount on the cost of an in-person retrofit assessment. You can read more about the benefits that this new relationship will bring to members here.
Privately rented homes in England and Wales will be required to meet higher energy efficiency standards by 1 October 2030, unless a valid exemption applies. The Government has set a maximum required investment of £10,000 per property, making the cost of improvements a significant consideration for landlords.
The new service will help members understand which improvements could make the greatest difference to their properties before committing to potentially expensive works.
Kamma Climate estimates that its approach to optimising upgrade recommendations can bring average improvement costs down to approximately £4,500, although actual costs will depend on individual property characteristics and the measures required.
Through the partnership, NRLA members will be able to generate a free, property-specific upgrade plan in around two minutes. They will also have the option of a free consultation with verified local specialists to discuss quotations and potential grant funding.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“Landlords are being asked to make potentially significant investments in their properties, often without knowing which improvements will deliver the best results or represent value for money.
“With a £10,000 cost cap and a 2030 deadline approaching, getting those decisions right matters. Landlords cannot afford to spend thousands of pounds on measures that turn out to be unnecessary or ineffective.
“That's why this partnership is so important. We're giving our members free access to practical, property-specific information to help them understand their options, avoid unnecessary expenditure and make informed decisions.
“We want rental homes to be warmer and cheaper to run, but the transition has to be realistic and affordable. Government must continue to provide clear, workable guidance and meaningful support. In the meantime, we're making sure our members have the tools to plan ahead with greater confidence.”
Orla Shields, Chief Executive Officer of Kamma, said:
“Many landlords are planning upgrades around an EPC that overestimates costs and dissuades landlords from taking action.
“The Government has set a cap of £10,000 per property, our cost optimisation technology can bring that cost down right now, helping more landlords to take action earlier, protecting their investments and reducing bills for tenants.
“We want every NRLA member to see their cheapest route to C before they spend anything.”
ENDS
About the NRLA
The UK's largest membership organisation for private residential landlords, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) supports and represents more than 111,000 members across England and Wales.
About Kamma
Kamma is a world-leading geospatial technology company which specialises in creating unique data and solutions from disparate information for the property and financial sectors.
Kamma works with organisations throughout the real estate value chain with two key focuses: property licensing and property decarbonisation. On the decarbonisation side, Kamma enables companies operating in the property sector to gain access to the insights and tools they need to lead the transition towards net zero property with confidence.
Notes to Editors
- If you'd like to read more about this partnership, or are a landlord keen to learn more about how you can benefit from this new collaboration, you can find further details here.
- If you have any queries in relation to this announcement, please contact the NRLA Press Office at press@nrla.org.uk
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/nrla-partners-with-kamma-climate
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