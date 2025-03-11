NRLA partners with Tapi

Leading high street flooring retailer Tapi Carpets & Floors has partnered with the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) to provide a comprehensive flooring service for the NRLA’s membership.

Tapi’s extensive product collections, exceptional service levels and national store network will greatly assist the NRLA’s members in delivering high-quality private rented accommodation. Through their membership platform, landlords will also benefit from a 10% discount on Tapi’s flooring products, in addition to any in-store discounts.

Working directly with the landlords at every stage of the process. Tapi can provide an end-to-end flooring service, working within a budget to choose a flooring style to suit their properties and tastes. Tapi can also help co-ordinate the delivery and fitting of products.

With consumer budgets under pressure due to increased utility bills, landlords recognise the many benefits that new flooring provides for their tenants. Aside from adding additional comfort and visual appeal, it also provides insulation to help keep heating costs and noise levels down.

Alex Rogers, head of partnerships at Tapi, added:

“This is an important partnership for Tapi. As the largest flooring retailer in the UK, it is a great opportunity for us to bring the Tapi experience to even more customers and work with landlords across England and Wales. We look forward to demonstrating our extensive product and service offering to a new audience and continuing to improve even more homes.’’

Sam Croasdale, Deputy Director of Commercial Services at the National Residential Landlords Association said:

“Tapi’s reputation as a provider of excellent customer service is well known throughout the market. With this in mind, we are excited to be able to announce this new partnership with an organisation whose purpose and values are so closely aligned with our own. This partnership also underlines how the NRLA’s offering to its members continues to go from strength to strength, delivering further benefits to our members as the market undergoes a period of transformational change.”

Tapi are seeing continued business growth and store expansion despite the continued pressures on consumer spending. The Tapi proposition, combined with outstanding customer service, is winning through.

The NRLA is the largest and only dedicated national organisation that represents landlords and throughout England and Wales. Supporting and representing their members’ interests with resources and assistance as well as delivering lobbying and campaigning work.

Tapi Flooring Solutions is the B2B division of Carpetright, providing flooring to sectors including Social Housing Providers, House Builders, Local Authorities and many more.

As the UK’s leading flooring specialist with 225 stores and concessions across the UK (19 in Scotland). Tapi’s product categories include carpets, laminate flooring, vinyl flooring, luxury vinyl tiles and wood flooring with ranges being regularly updated to remain in line with customers’ needs.

Employing over 1450 people across the organisation, Tapi is committed to delivering excellent customer service and enabling customers working to a range of budgets, to more easily transform their homes.

About Tapi Carpets & Floors

