NRLA: Rent Smart Wales report fails to reassure landlords

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has issued its response to a new report commissioned by the Welsh Government evaluating the work of Rent Smart Wales (RSW).

According to the report, private landlords are not receiving a consistent level of service from the organisation, and it finds that, region by region, the organisation is uneven in how it applies enforcement across the Welsh rental market.

Most importantly, whilst the report maintains RSW is meeting its obligations, it fails to provide the metrics used to judge whether RSW is fulfilling its core objective – the upholding of housing standards across the Welsh private rented sector. In the NRLA’s view, this underlines how, without a Welsh Housing Survey, stakeholders across the sector are unable to see the true state of the market and truly judge whether RSW is fit for purpose.

The NRLA also believes there is little justification for the requirement that landlords submit rent data to RSW. Although the NRLA agrees there is a need for clearer, more accurate data to enable effective policymaking, landlords need to see clearer communication from the Welsh Government about the purpose of data collection.

We also urge the Welsh Government to ensure that recommendations for Rent Smart Wales to become a more proactive tool for tenants to verify property compliance, do not duplicate or conflict with other proposals for landlords to complete an Annual Property Condition Record (APCR).

The NRLA welcomes the report’s recognition its previously raised concerns about Rent Smart Wales’ abrasive communication style. The tone has done little to foster positive engagement among landlords, and we are encouraged by the recommendation that more supportive and constructive language should be adopted.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, said:

“A fairly regulated private rented sector in Wales is essential, but any new requirements must be targeted and effective and based on evidence. This lengthy report sets out how Rent Smart Wales must deliver on its existing obligations before it can even think about expanding the scope of its work. And as the report sets out, it has some way to go.

“Rent Smart Wales needs to demonstrate it can deliver tangible improvements in standards and provide a service that supports, rather than frustrates, compliance. This cannot be achieved through unhelpful communication or by making the process unnecessarily difficult for responsible landlords.

“That said, we welcome the report’s findings and look forward to working constructively with both Rent Smart Wales and Welsh Government in making sure these improvements are realised."

